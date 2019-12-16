Today, I’m here to review one of Mary Roff’s handmade watercolor sketchbooks. Mary makes so many different handmade sketchbooks with different papers, sizes, and bindings that I was truly torn over the decision – each of her sketchbooks is unique. How to choose which to buy!

Finally, I settled on one. I loved the beautiful birch design covers, and I know that Fabriano Artistico paper is one of the best watercolor papers there is. The exposed stitch Criss-Cross binding adds elegance to the book. The size of 5 x 5.5 inches means I have room for something reasonably complex but can also whip out a page in a short time.

Handmade Watercolor Sketchbook Specs

No. of Pages : 20 sheets/40 pages/5 signatures

: 20 sheets/40 pages/5 signatures Size: 5 x 5.5 in/ 1.97 x 2.16 cm

5 x 5.5 in/ 1.97 x 2.16 cm Paper: Fabriano Artistico, 140 lb., Cold Press, 100% cotton

Sketchbook Cover Paper

Mary says “I love any kind of paper with a design so anything from wrapping paper to handmade paper, printed Italian and Japanese papers and hand-painted canvas can go on one of my books. I also like the look of leather and use either faux leather or Kraft-Tex for some covers. When I have time, I like to paint on mixed media or handmade papers, and those become covers for some of my books.”

The cover paper on this book, is an acid free paper from the Paper Studio.

Video

https://youtu.be/5xYaceSBDss

This video shows you the sketchbook more clearly and you see some of my process in painting one of the examples. There’s more information in the reading portion of this review, however.

Binding

The book is bound using a Criss Cross Binding, which is also called Secret Belgian Binding.

The technique was developed in Belgium in 1986 by Anne Goy. It uses a primary sewing on the cover and spine and …

… then a secondary sewing to attach cover boards and text blocks. The result is an exposed stitching that adds to the elegance and beauty of the book. It is similar to Japanese Stab Binding in look, but …

… allows the pages to lie flat. They do have some spring to them, but stay in place while you are working on them. The thread used for the covers is a 4 or 5 ply waxed linen thread. The signatures are stitched with a fine French waxed linen thread.

The text block (the pages in the sketchbook) are sewed into five signatures. If you are unfamiliar with the term, a signature is made when two or more sheets are stacked together, folded and stitched in the middle. The signatures in this book have 2 sheets each, which creates 20 sheets/ 40 pages in the sketchbook.

Mary uses many kinds of binding in her sketchbooks. She says, “I like just about every type of binding I’ve tried to do but especially love any binding that has exposed stitching. I think of the waxed linen thread stitches as a decorative element on the book. So, I do a lot with Coptic, and Secret Belgian Binding, long stitch, chain stitch and other non-adhesive type bindings.”

Sketchbook Paper

This particular sketchbook is filled with Fabriano Artistico, 140 lb. cold press. Many of you probably just said, “Ah!” because this is one of the standard favorites in the watercolor world. It’s mould-made of 100% cotton, is acid-free/pH neutral and chlorine-free, and has no optical brighteners. It is sized both internally and externally (no animal products used) and is suitable for water media, printmaking, digital printing, charcoal, pastel, and other drawing applications.

The paper has an even texture, and watercolor flows beautifully.

Although not listed as suitable for pens, markers, acrylic and fountain pen ink, you can use these products. You won’t get clean crisp lines because of the texture, but you can do interesting things with them.

I would NOT use fabric nib pens (such as Microns) or markers (such as Tombows). They are too fragile for textured paper and would wear down in no time. Plastic or metal tips work just fine though.

I love line and wash (ink drawing & watercolor), so for one of my examples I did one. More about this down below.

One of the other notable qualities of Fabriano Artistico is that it is tough. One of my favorite watercolor techniques is lifting color with a damp brush. The technique requires a sturdy paper. For the first painting in my sketchbook, I decided to give the paper a good scrubbing.

I painted my sheep with several layers of washes. Paint flows so beautifully on this paper, allowing for even washes and beautiful blending of color.

When you start lifting color, everything is softened and some of each of the colors show through to create multi-colored whites. I’ve just started lifting in this photo, but many papers would not have allowed even this much.

Because this was a demonstration (and because I knew the paper could take it), I really started scrubbing, working my brush into the paper. This is usually discouraged because it essentially destroys the paper, bit by bit (and eventually the brush). I kept adding layers of color and lifting more.

Some papers get truly ugly and muddy, finally refusing to take any more color. I worked on this for a couple of hours, mostly scrubbing and simply got a great, woolly texture. Fabriano Artistico takes a lot of destroying!

After drawing my line and wash example, I did some watercolor washes and then used a white gel pen to get a different texture of wool.

For my last example, I used gouache, an opaque form of watercolor to get a totally different kind of texture. I’ve really enjoyed painting these sheep. I love painting sheep so I’ve decided this sketchbook will be a celebration of them. I’m going to try doing at least one a week until the sketchbook is full!

So many effects are possible with this paper, I can go crazy with styles and techniques.

ABOUT MARY

Mary studied bookbinding while living in New York State but went 20 years before coming back to it. She was going through so many sketchbooks after joining Doodlewash, that she decided it was time to make her own again. She says “Now I can get exactly the size, shape and paper that I want. I mostly use Fabriano watercolor paper but am always trying out new papers including mixed media, drawing and some lined journal papers.”

Along with her beautiful sketchbooks, Mary also sells prints, greeting cards and jewelry in her Etsy shops. You can find Mary’s sketchbooks and greetings cards and prints at her Etsy page, PaintsPalettesPages and her jewelry at Mary Roff Designs.

You can learn more about Mary in here featured artist post on Doodlewash here.

Remember, that every one of Mary’s sketchbooks is unique so be sure to read the description carefully if you decide to buy.

OTHER TOOLS

Disclaimer:



I bought this sketchbook because I wanted it. I received no consideration, though this post contains affiliate links which help support Doodlewash community features. As always, all opinions expressed are my own.

Sandra Strait https://lifeimitatesdoodles.blog/ I’m a self-taught artist who dances about with all sorts of artistic mediums. My main loves are Watercolor, Zentangle and Ballpoint pen. The subjects of my work are many and varied and change at whim. I’m a little bit crazy, but doesn’t that come with being an artist? At my Life Imitates Doodles Blog, I post a list of resource links for Tangles, Tutorials and Giveaways three times a week. I also write reviews, hold giveaways and share my art work. See author's posts

Published in