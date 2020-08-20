For our prompt of “Underwater” today, I decided to sketch a dolphin happily enjoying the scenery under the sea. I love dolphins, and think they’re lovely creatures. I also adore them because they always seem to be smiling and happy with life. It’s inspiring to watch them, which of course I did today, getting lost in another rabbit hole of videos showing cute dolphins in the wild. I’m not sure captive dolphins are quite as happy. Indeed, freedom is something most all animals prefer, including humans. And, along with chimpanzees dolphins top the charts as the smartest animals on earth. So perhaps that smile is also a bit of a smirk, a sense of knowing that they’re just a touch superior. But, I like thinking they’re simply happy in their own skin. Content with the world, in harmony with nature, and excited to see what each new day brings. And though I can’t hold my breath that long underwater, I can still choose to live a life that’s very similar in approach.



I’ve had very busy weeks lately and that’s made me a bit mentally exhausted by the end of the day. And no matter how much I think I’m getting done, I suddenly think of something I’ve forgotten to do and feel like I’m behind all of the time. Instead of worrying too much about all of that, of course, I do what any smart dolphin would do and take a break. I don’t go for a swim, but I do play in the water! Today, I had a blast on my sketching break, as my mind really needed to focus on something else for a moment. And the power of a drawing and painting break is incredible. No matter what, I’m happier after I’ve made a little something and even a bit enthusiastic to go and tackle all of those looming projects that I still have to complete. This includes things for work, but also less fun things like laundry. That’s another area where dolphins are superior since they don’t have to do laundry or wash the dishes. So yeah, they really might be smirking after all.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about where I’d like to swim next. Thinking about what next thing I’d love to try most. I’m not completely certain so I just keep right on the path I’m on and thinking about things along the way. For example, I love sketching stuff and all sorts of stuff so I just keep doing that. I’d love to make a storybook with animals, but like a little kid, I can’t choose just a few animals to include so my story will simply have to include them all somehow. I’m sure I can come up with a way to do it. Phineas, no doubt, wants to be the star of the story, but this one will be fiction and he’s not a fan of that. But, my inner child has decided that animals are his favorite lately so there will be more creatures to come. I actually love that an animal can relay a story in a way that’s totally universal. And, I’m just enjoying making these little stories appear. Even if I’m not sure what comes next, I’m grateful to be living my life each day, like a happy dolphin.

