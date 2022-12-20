For our prompt of “Snowman” today, I made a quick sketch of one wearing a hat and scarf. I wanted to pop in and wish everyone Happy Holidays! I hope you’re enjoying the sparkling lights and cheer of the season. That’s why I adore this time of year the most. There’s a ripple of love and happiness that can be felt from miles away. Though, sure, I still have gifts waiting to be wrapped and things to do before Christmas arrives. For me, it’s still just gift concealment as true wrapping looks much prettier in its final form. My style is much like how I paint. Fast and joyous without fretting too much over the little details. I can’t wait for Philippe to see what I got him this year. Not because the gifts are grand, but because they’re fun and will definitely make him smile. I love seeing other people smile. It’s a reflection of how I feel throughout this season and a smile always shines brighter than any twinkling light ever could. So, I’m sending a huge smile to you and yours and wishing you a delightful holiday season!



Philippe and I are already working on the second puzzle of the season and listening to Christmas albums on the little suitcase record player he gave me last year. Brenda Lee is inviting us to join in for some “rockin’ around the Christmas tree” and we’re having some coffee to keep us warm. Philippe always sings along with every song that plays. When he sang this particular one upon arriving from Paris, he misunderstood Brenda’s elf-like voice and thought she was saying “f***ing pie” instead of “pumpkin pie.” He would happily sing along, and I didn’t have the heart to correct him at first. In truth, it just really made me giggle every time so I kept playing it on repeat. Now, it’s actually hard to hear the original lyric. We just went for a long and very cold walk with our pup Elliott who doesn’t seem to mind that’s it’s colder outside than our refrigerator freezer. Elliott is now resting before the next burst of energy and sleeping in a little ball on the couch.

I’ve got to get back to the puzzle now, but it was nice to take a little break to collect my thoughts. They’re pretty much the same thoughts that I feel each time I experience this season. It’s a mixture of unparalleled hope combined with giddy happiness. And there’s only a few days left in our countdown to Christmas, so I’m cherishing each moment before it all ends. I always try to hold this feeling in my heart so that I can recall it throughout the year, but it’s never quite the same. There’s something so magical about all of the lights and the quiet calm that we experience. Also, they’re predicting snow for the end of the week, so we just might have a white Christmas this year. Brenda Lee is currently singing the last song on side two of the record, so it’s time to switch to Elvis now (Philippe’s Elvis impersonation is getting rather good). Much love to you, my friend! I hope your days ahead are merry and bright, full of hope and love, making this year, the happiest of holidays!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in