For our prompt of “Hare” today, I made a little sketch of one hopping with a squirrel looking on in amazement. I’ve no idea if squirrels are particularly impressed by hares, but it was fun to consider. It’s finally spring where I live and though I wish it could be just a bit warmer, it’s been a lovely day. After several days of cold gray skies and rain, the sun returned to brighten up everything around, which made me smile. Though I spent most of the day indoors and working, I was jumping for joy on the inside at least. Little buds have begun to appear on trees, but it will be a few weeks before spring really decides to begin its show. It’s such an incredible time as the seasons begin to change. Even though it happens each and every year, it still feels like I’m watching it all for the very first time. And, I couldn’t be more thrilled for the days ahead. I guess it’s just another wonderful side effect of my persistently eager child inside who always manages to see the world with fresh eyes and fresh hope.



Though there’s more daylight at this time of year, it still never feels like there’s any more time in the day. I’ve been so busy lately with so many different projects that it’s all been a big blur. Some days, I feel like I’m heading back to bed soon after I’ve woken up. I can only hope that I managed to make a few things happen in between. But, I’ve been having a blast! Perhaps the joy of creating is the true culprit for making the days zoom past. When I’m creating new stuff, I always feel so energized, even when I’m trying to make too much stuff happen at once. It certainly beats those days when I’m not feeling very inspired or when I don’t have projects that I’m excited to complete. Indeed, I worry less about completing things on a list and more about just having wonderful things to immerse myself in DOing! I’m certain that the more things I try, the more chances I’ll have to get at least something that turns out rather lovely.

Since the weather has been nicer, Philippe and I have been going on more walks, which also lifts my spirits. Though on one recent walk I managed to stub my toe, which didn’t make me particularly happy. Mostly because it confirmed that I’m just a huge klutz much of the time. I get so caught up in looking at everything around me that the ground and what’s coming right in front of me is often only observed at the very last minute, or indeed, a split second too late. I just don’t want to miss each little leaf and newly blossoming flower. It’s all so incredibly beautiful how nature manages to create such a spectacular show of textures and colors. When I see it happen each year, I’m filled with the same enthusiasm as when I was a little kid. And, though I no longer skip like I did back then, my heart is always still beating with a happy hop.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in