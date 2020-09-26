For our prompt of “Surreal” today, I wasn’t quite sure what to sketch. Then, the more I thought about it, I realized that most of my sketches are a touch surreal since I use animal stand-ins rather than people. So I just imagined a quiet little birthday party with two of my favorite animals. When I was in art school I did enjoy some of the actual surrealist artists we studied like Salvador Dalí. But, what I loved most about Dalí was that he was just so weird. It was freeing to think about having permission to be weird and think thoughts that didn’t always come to other people’s minds. My own thoughts weren’t the dark nightmares that many surrealists shared, as I didn’t really have dreams like that. My dreams were more optimistic and always centered around happy impossible things. Those things that a kid might imagine so vividly that it feels like it simply must be possible after all. So, today, I simply dreamed about being invited to an impossible party to celebrate the life of a little baby elephant.
It’s actually been years since I’ve either had a birthday party for myself or attended one for a friend. As everyone got older, those parties seemed to happen less and less. I have to admit though, that I never really enjoyed being the one who was the center of attention. It felt a bit stressful to mingle and make sure I saw and thanked everyone who managed to show up that evening. The reverse is much simpler as I only have to say something nice to the birthday boy or girl and then grab someone else who’s planned to do the very same thing and head off to a corner where the two of us can chat quietly all night. Though yeah, I did like opening gifts, just because little surprises are a wonderful thing indeed. Yet, when I think back to when I was a kid, I can’t remember many of the birthday presents I received. Perhaps because my mind is instead immediately filled with lovely thought so cake and ice cream.
Philippe’s birthday is coming up next month, so that’s likely why this idea came to mind. I’m not sure what I’m getting him yet. I personally always have a wishlist of some kind going for all of the little treasures I happen across, but Philippe is much less inclined to do so. In truth, if either of us actually want something, we tend to just buy it already. So, when these special occasions come, it’s truly tough to come up with something to give each other. I opt for small things as neither of us really need anything else to add to our lives. But, necessity is not what birthday parties are all about for me. I think they’re best enjoyed when you get something that would never appear if such an occasion never occurred. Something fun and unusual that seems completely frivolous, yet oddly perfect. It’s not quite like a dream come true, but more like a dream discovered, in one of those happy impossible moments.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Bonjour, il fait nuit ici en France, pour l’anniversaire de Philippe, lui faire son portrait en aquarelle, et le partager avec nous – serait formidable
Philippe sounds like my husband – he’s almost impossible to buy for. He’s got it easy with me. He just tells me an amount and I go out and buy something with it, lol. These days I write a book for him once a year and that’s all he gets, but it makes him perfectly happy.
Charlie I knew without reading first that your mind would go straight to desserts! Heheheh. Do you think Phillippe will share his cake? I knew a woman who got a watermelon and stuck candles in it for her kid’s birthday, fourth or something. I can’t imagine.
I know cake is my favorite.
Wonderful birthday party Charlie! Wonderful fall day here. I hope it was nice there too! We cleaned up a bit in the deck construction area, I got to do some art, worked on a Pop-Up Shop which will open soon and we got to relax.
Hola, Karen! I don’t know where you live that you have already experienced frost, but I want some of that cornbread that you made the other day! haha haha 😁😁 I am in San Antonio, Texas and our heat index will be 100*F tomorrow. We are still running the A/C. haha haha We stay tan year round. 😎😎😎 On top of the tan I was born with, that is. 🌞🌻🌼🌸 Have a beautiful day!
I was lucky to have my friend stop by today and bring us a cheesecake. We masked up and wandered around the yard looking at what is left of the summer garden and offering to share whatever is ready to be split in the spring. I have enough day lilies and iris to fill two gardens.
As for Philippine birthday, he’s a cook and loves to do it. As a fellow cook, I would love someone to buy me a truffle, or a jar of caviar, or an expensive bottle of champagne, or some other indulgent food that he would love, but wouldn’t buy himself because its too extravagant. Some other things I look at every year, but pass on because it seems too extravagant are live lobsters from Maine, a big wedge of parmigiano reggiano, or some very aged balsamic vinegar.
Charlie, this has got to be the cutest one of your paintings! I think it is my favorite and that is saying a lot because I have loved your paintings. 😀 Before I forget, your painting of the old record player in your “related articles” section was like a splash of cold water. Not in a bad way, but I had a flash back to playing with one when I was a kid. I totally forgot about that! Wow, what a memory. I don’t think it was mine, but my neighbor’s. I THINK. Anyway, I love it! 💜
Okay, Charlie, here’s what you do about Philippe ‘s birthday. He cooks so YOU cook for him. I kinda suspect he wouldn’t let you, but you do a sneak attack. You send him to walk Phineas and you bake him cookies. Bingo, bango, you got your cookies! You just have to pretend they’re for him. Do you see my plan here? haha haha haha I am totally joking! 😂😂😂 Just a suggestion: I don’t know if you have heard of Beekman 1802 bath products? Their products are all natural (no chemicals) and made with goat milk. They smell fabulous especially the Fig scent. Yumm. They are so incredible and they leave your skin so silky soft. They have scents for men, but my favorite is the Fig. Just a suggestion. 🌞🌼🌞🌻
you should write these stories and shae them.