For our prompt of “Red Panda” today, I tried to sketch one with a touch of a smile. It was a lovely day today and I was in a particularly happy mood. There wasn’t any one thing causing this feeling of glee, just a series of nice little moments that happened throughout the day. That’s my favorite kind of day. The kind where I wake up with no expectations, yet then find the day still managed to exceed them all as though I’d actually had high hopes after all. The sun was shining and it was just a touch warmer today and that certainly added a bit of happiness. But, some days, it’s hard to tell why they just happen to shine a bit more than others. Perhaps it’s a random act of kindness I received from a total stranger or maybe just the smell of my favorite dish cooking on the stovetop. What I think I love most in life is that it takes so little for me to feel like this. For me, it’s proof that there’s always something awesome to appreciate about life. And, it’s usually not the thing you might expect. Chances are good, instead, it’s all of the little things you didn’t expect.

We went with a friend today to see Titanic The Musical, which was a wonderfully performed show. Though not a particularly cheery story, to be sure. It was a community theatre production and the talent was simply amazing. It made me so happy to see such wonderful actors in our city, performing at a level far beyond what one might expect. And like most times when I see a show like this, I got that little urge to do theatre again like I did so many years ago. It passes quickly as I realize I have no time whatsoever for such things, but part of me longs to be on that stage again. I’ll still sing in my car while driving down the road, at least, imagining what it might be like to perform. It’s nothing like the real thing, of course, but I just like to remind myself that I still “could” do it. Sure, I’m the only audience so it’s entirely possible I’m not that great, but in my mind I’ve still got it. Some sing in the shower, and I have to admit to doing the same. Our shower is a steam shower and has rather wonderful acoustics, so sometimes I’ll find myself belting out a show tune. It just feels good to relive moments from long ago.

And yet, I still love every minute that I’m living in today. While we were out shopping for groceries today, the girl in front of us suddenly leapt to the next line. We realized the light had gone off at the register, but I asked the cashier if it was indeed closed. As it turns out it was just a change of shift and someone else was immediately coming next. So, I started to place my groceries and then paused and invited the girl who was in front us to go first. She blushed and said, “no, that’s fine,” but I insisted. “You were here first,” I said, but even knowing this, still caused the man behind us to scowl and grumble while moving on to a different line. I felt sorry for that man. His day wasn’t going quite as well as mine, or maybe, none of his days feel like this. I guess the world is only as happy as you choose to make it. Or, maybe being behind an optimist while waiting in a long line is the worst thing that could ever happen to a pessimist. But, I for one, can’t imagine a life where I didn’t always notice and appreciate those happy little moments.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in