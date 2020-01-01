For our final prompt this month of “Drinks,” I just really wanted to sketch a dog, so this is what we ended up with. Though, yes, I will indeed be having champagne later this evening to toast and welcome in the New Year. And I hope that all of you are celebrating in whatever way you enjoy most as we herald in both a shiny new year and a brand new decade. Happy New Year to all! Also, a huge hug to everyone who’s participated in the December challenge! Thanks for giving us all inspiration to show up and make something each day. And I hope you’ll keep right on sketching with me in January for our “Colorful Things” challenge which is up next! Yeah, it’s my secret hope that you all become just as hooked on daily sketching as I am and never, ever stop. It’s just too much fun, and way more fun when we DO it together. It’s always exciting starting a new year, fresh with possibilities. And though I still haven’t quite figured out what’s on my own list of things I hope to accomplish, I’m sure it will be something cool. One thing is always certain. It’s going to be a very wonderful journey ahead.

Tonight, Philippe and I will enjoy our annual tradition of having a bottle of champagne along with caviar and blinis. That’s really the main thing that repeats itself, though, we will also be having an actual dinner, of course. Philippe said he was going to bake a cake, but informed me that he’s missing some ingredients, so it might be a crème brûlée instead. He first said that he was out of cream and I told him that’s simply not possible and then magically produced a fresh carton. I always make sure there’s one hidden in the refrigerator at all times. You just never know when you’ll need whipped cream. All of these festivities will begin shortly and we’ll both be in bed before midnight. Sometimes, we’re actually still awake when the coming year arrives. In many ways, for us, it’s more about celebrating another fun year that we just had together and our final little annual holiday tradition. It’s the last evening for our sparkling holiday lights, though we still keep the candles around to light up the dark winter nights. And, best of all, we’re both off work tomorrow so we’ll get to sleep in.

And as I look back on this past year, I want to thank you, dear reader, for stopping by to peruse my daily writing and illustration. Though my daily sketching habit couldn’t be stopped if I tried, your encouragement to keep on writing has meant the world to me. When I started this blog I never really expected anyone would be interested in what I had to sketch, much less what I had to say. But, like that earnest and persistent little kid I’ve always been, I just defiantly kept on showing up anyway. That’s the greatest lesson that I’ve learned on this journey. If you have something you’d like to share with the world, by all means share it. As the years come and go, the only thing I’ll ever truly regret are the things I didn’t DO in this life. So, I’m determined to keep on trying and chasing all of those new ideas that keep popping into my head. Yet, as the final hours of the year come to a close, I’m simply focusing on these last happy minutes and wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!

