For our final prompt this month of “Drinks,” I just really wanted to sketch a dog, so this is what we ended up with. Though, yes, I will indeed be having champagne later this evening to toast and welcome in the New Year. And I hope that all of you are celebrating in whatever way you enjoy most as we herald in both a shiny new year and a brand new decade. Happy New Year to all! Also, a huge hug to everyone who’s participated in the December challenge! Thanks for giving us all inspiration to show up and make something each day. And I hope you’ll keep right on sketching with me in January for our “Colorful Things” challenge which is up next! Yeah, it’s my secret hope that you all become just as hooked on daily sketching as I am and never, ever stop. It’s just too much fun, and way more fun when we DO it together. It’s always exciting starting a new year, fresh with possibilities. And though I still haven’t quite figured out what’s on my own list of things I hope to accomplish, I’m sure it will be something cool. One thing is always certain. It’s going to be a very wonderful journey ahead.

Tonight, Philippe and I will enjoy our annual tradition of having a bottle of champagne along with caviar and blinis. That’s really the main thing that repeats itself, though, we will also be having an actual dinner, of course. Philippe said he was going to bake a cake, but informed me that he’s missing some ingredients, so it might be a crème brûlée instead. He first said that he was out of cream and I told him that’s simply not possible and then magically produced a fresh carton. I always make sure there’s one hidden in the refrigerator at all times. You just never know when you’ll need whipped cream. All of these festivities will begin shortly and we’ll both be in bed before midnight. Sometimes, we’re actually still awake when the coming year arrives. In many ways, for us, it’s more about celebrating another fun year that we just had together and our final little annual holiday tradition. It’s the last evening for our sparkling holiday lights, though we still keep the candles around to light up the dark winter nights. And, best of all, we’re both off work tomorrow so we’ll get to sleep in.

And as I look back on this past year, I want to thank you, dear reader, for stopping by to peruse my daily writing and illustration. Though my daily sketching habit couldn’t be stopped if I tried, your encouragement to keep on writing has meant the world to me. When I started this blog I never really expected anyone would be interested in what I had to sketch, much less what I had to say. But, like that earnest and persistent little kid I’ve always been, I just defiantly kept on showing up anyway. That’s the greatest lesson that I’ve learned on this journey. If you have something you’d like to share with the world, by all means share it. As the years come and go, the only thing I’ll ever truly regret are the things I didn’t DO in this life. So, I’m determined to keep on trying and chasing all of those new ideas that keep popping into my head. Yet, as the final hours of the year come to a close, I’m simply focusing on these last happy minutes and wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Kuretake Sumi Brush Pen in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

12 Comments
  Amelia walters 3 hours ago

    Happy New Year from Uk Charlie and thank you for all your amazing work. I'm off on the sketchbook 30 day challenge tomorrow with Susan Yeates and that is where I met you from ! Take care .

    Reply
  Susan Feniak 3 hours ago

    Happy New Year! Here's to a creative 2020 and the new decade ahead!🥂🥂💙🎨

    Reply
  Karen Fortier 3 hours ago

    Fantastic Charlie! See you here as a new year begins and we keep doing! Happy New Year!

    Reply
  Jacob 3 hours ago

    Happy New Year from here in the future <3 Goodness knows what you will pull out of your hat this year but I'm sure it'll be fun to watch!

    Reply
  Mary Roff 3 hours ago

    Happy New Year, Charlie!!!😘🥂

    Reply
  Purnima Manjunath 2 hours ago

    Fantastic painting! Happy new year to you and yours! Cheers!

    Reply
  MT 2 hours ago

    Happy New Year. All the best in 2020. Look forward to more wonderful posts from you.

    Reply
  Sandra Strait 2 hours ago

    Hubby and I are holed up with a Boston Cream Pie and some of our favorite movies for the evening! Have the happiest of New Years!

    Reply
  smzang 1 hour ago

    Charlie says, “As the years come and go, the only thing I’ll ever truly regret are the things I didn’t DO in this life”

    two thumbs up for what you DO!

    Happy New Year to you and Philippe and to Phineas…

    (and of course to Michael, and Bob and Cindy)

    wishing you peace and love and joy the whole year through

    Reply
  Zertab Quaderi 1 hour ago

    Happy New Year to you, Philippe, and Phineas! Thanks to you that I've been able to do one sketch every day. You and all the members have been a huge source of inspiration. Here's to a new decade of more and better watercolors!

    Reply
  smzang 1 hour ago

    and that puppy dog looks as if somebody might have spiked his kibble.
    He is preciously huggable even if, as I suspect, he has over-imbibed
    just a bit. I love everything about him from the reflection in his eyes
    to his reporter’s hat. Super!!

    Reply
  Laura Kate 47 mins ago

    Just watched a performance by the New York Philharmonic – Live from Lincoln Center. Fantastic. It's true – you never know when you will need some whipping cream. Always keep some stashed in the fridge. Happy New year Charlie O'Shields.

    Reply

12 Comments

