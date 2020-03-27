For our prompt of “Duckling” today, I didn’t have a lot of time to sketch so I made this super quick little doodle of one. It’s been a lovely spring day here today and Philippe and I got out to walk around a bit, which was very nice indeed. These days we’re both working from home and isolating, so it was wonderful to get outside and experience nature for a moment. Our dog Phineas came along, of course, and was thrilled for the warmer weather. He’s entirely in charge of the walks and will demand that we go in a certain direction, often stopping entirely and giving us the side eye when we attempt to go somewhere he wasn’t wanting to go next. In truth, we had trouble even getting him off the couch as he was sprawled out and quite content. But, once revived, he was ready to explore the world and we all ended up going for a long walk indeed. It was lovely!



As we were walking, things were still a bit surreal. There were very few people outdoors for such a lovely day. And, if we were about to pass someone else walking their dog, they’d move to the other side of the street. But, we’d still smile and say hello as though the world hadn’t suddenly changed completely. Yet, I was determined to enjoy this beautiful day and enjoy one of my favorite times of year. I can’t fix the world or make all of the bad go away. What I can DO is continue to stay positive and enjoy the world as I can these days. So, we took a long and lovely walk to enjoy the perfect weather. There’s little bits of color popping up and blossoms beginning to appear on trees. This is such a unique moment in the year and it only last for a short while. It’s the moment just before everything turns green. That wondrous moment when a white or pink blossom on a tree appears to say hello before turning into a burst of lovely leaves.

Though I still have to admit to being super distracted. Writing these posts has proved uniquely challenging in that I can’t seem to focus on them all at once. This isn’t particularly new, as you all know these are simply rambles that I type as I go. But lately, each paragraph is separated by several minutes. In these moments, I’m just jumping back into my current life. It’s one where Philippe and I have been taking each moment as it comes. And, in truth, it’s been quite beautiful. We’ve spent evenings watching movies. I’m currently sharing movies that I’ve loved from years ago that he’s never seen. He’s quite the critic and it’s fun to hear what he thinks of each one. Sometimes, they hold up and he agrees they’re wonderful, but other times, it’s not quite as good. One thing is certain, no matter what, it’s been a totally fun adventure! No matter what might be happening in the world today, I’m happy knowing I’m just where I want to be. Enjoying exceptional moments with the one I love while we experience a very happy spring!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

