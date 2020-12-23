For our prompt of “Stocking” today, I made a little sketch of one after it was just filled by Santa Claus. I remember being a kid at this time of year, with only a couple of days left in the countdown to Christmas. I was so excited that I could barely contain myself. And now, though I’m sure it can’t possibly compare to that feeling back then, I think it’s still rather close. I’ve got this rumbling feeling of anticipation and I’m excited for all of the days ahead. Since I still put quite a few toys on my wish list, I’m hoping that Santa decides to bring me a few of them this year. One of my favorite things about the holiday break when I was little was that I got to really focus on the wonderful toys I received. Indeed, even waking up the day after Christmas, I was excited to play with all of the new things I’d gotten or simply just give that teddy bear my mother made for me an extra big hug.



I was thinking of maybe wrapping another of the little gifts I’ve gotten for Philippe, but I keep getting distracted. We open almost all of our gifts tomorrow evening on Christmas Eve. Then there’s a few more that arrive for the stockings in the morning on Christmas. Each year, there’s a bit of a debate as to which gifts go in the stocking. Most all of the gifts are little inexpensive things that one might just call a stocking stuffer and can even be just a touch ridiculous. In the end, it’s just a matter of which surprises to reveal when. I’m still orchestrating the exact reveal of his gifts tomorrow evening in my head. It’s usually just the first and last gift that stay the same and then I just figure it all out as we go along. The biggest problem we face is trying to stay up just a bit later to keep the evening going. We’re normally in bed by nine, but tomorrow we’ll try to push that past ten o’clock.

This afternoon, I was watching holiday movies and sort of randomly selecting them as I went along since we’ve already watched most all of our favorites. Philippe still had to work, but did watch Home Alone with me at lunch. It’s actually been a couple of years since I’ve seen it and it’s still just as wonderful as I remember. Then I watched Gremlins on my own as Philippe doesn’t like that one because he said it was too creepy. It was a bit, I guess, but it’s also really fun! Truly, I think that most of our favorite movies are still from the last century. Perhaps it’s all of the nostalgia they bring, or indeed, perhaps they were all just a bit better crafted than what arrives today. Either way, it’s been a super fabulous day and I can’t wait until tomorrow when Philippe and I finally begin to reveal all of those happy surprises!

