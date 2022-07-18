Hard To Resist

For Day 18 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Resistance,” I sketched a little kitten tugging on a piece of fabric. I’m not sure if there’s a human owner at the other end or instead, it’s just a piece of something larger that the human wishes the kitten had avoided entirely. But, either way, it’s difficult to get truly angry at a baby animal. They’re just answering their instincts. Unlike babies, as grown-ups, we often try to avoid things we enjoy on purpose. This seems perfectly counterintuitive on the surface, but it’s often referred to as self-control. Like avoiding those donuts at work no matter how good they look, because they will totally wreck that diet. Or, limiting your screen time on the phone in order to reclaim just a bit more peace and sanity in life. There’s usually always a sensible reason to avoid doing certain things you find enjoyable. But sometimes, I find myself feeling like I’m not in the mood to sketch stuff. This type of resistance, of course, is perfectly ridiculous.



In truth, making something in my sketchbook is certainly the one thing I should insist on doing each day. It makes me feel happy and fulfilled in a way that almost nothing else can. Yet, unlike gobbling through that last donut I found in the conference room at work, it can feel difficult to do on some days. This is actually why, outside of World Watercolor Month, I shifted to weekly posts. That gave me time and space to not only work on more books, but to make doodles that I’ve no intention of sharing with the rest of the world. Little silly doodles and ideas that I don’t have to quickly form into a presentable piece of words and art roughly matching my current look and style. It’s very freeing and allows me to use my sketchbook as a true playground with no pre-conceived expectations. Mindless doodling is a very productive approach and can help get my hand moving and my brain working so that I feel inspired to create even more!

That said, if I ever do share any of those super secret doodles and ideas, it would be via my newsletter over at Sketching Stuff (if you’re curious and haven’t yet, I hope you’ll sign up for it by clicking here!). In that newsletter, I’m currently offering up a bi-weekly personal letter and a bit of creative inspiration for sketching and writing. It’s my sincere hope to inspire people to push past any sort of resistance they feel when it comes to making stuff. We’re all born creative makers, and there’s really no good reason to stop as we grow older. Often, I’ll often look over and see Philippe doodling on his iPad while we’re watching something on television, and it always makes me smile. Sometimes, he shows me what he makes and sometimes he doesn’t. And, that’s totally fine! I just really enjoy being in a relationship with someone who also enjoys staying creative in life. It makes life richer and much more fun. Also, I’ve found that when someone is being their true creative self, it makes them rather hard to resist!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in