For our prompt of “Poppy” today, I first thought of that poppy field from The Wizard of Oz, but then ended up with a couple of hares relaxing in one. With everything that’s happening in the world, moments like these are more precious than ever. It’s been a really long time since I’ve had the time to just sit still and relax. Taking a little extra time today to paint was a rare treat indeed. While I do find painting a very relaxing hobby, I have to admit that after I’d sketched my bunnies, I was a little fearful of putting them into a scene without messing things up. I wanting more of a dreamy look for today, which isn’t something I’m well-practiced at doing. Watercolor is fabulous, but as we all know, it has a mind of its own. Yet, I’m committed to trying new things this month and practicing new skills. And, I have to say, it was really fun to see a location slowly manifest itself, like waiting for a polaroid picture to develop.



While I’m typing this, my dog Phineas is curled up in a ball next to me and snoring. I’m convinced that I don’t actually know how to relax properly and he’s got it all figured out. He just seems so incredibly content and not at all bothered by something he’s forgotten to do or has to get completed next. Indeed, that’s a dog’s life for you, but it’s a great reminder to occasionally let my mind drift away a bit, and think of nothing much at all. Or at least take a moment to lay in the grass and stare into the clouds and find all of the hidden shapes and characters there. There’s probably bunnies there as well as they are just everywhere this season. I spotted three of them playing outside my window today and it was really fun to watch. I couldn’t quite figure out the rules of the game, but they didn’t invite me to join, so I didn’t have to embarrass myself by trying to play along.

Philippe has been upstairs working all day while I’ve been working downstairs. This is our new normal and it’s been working out just fine. We meet up at mealtimes, but otherwise just do our own thing. He sings while he works and I can hear him faintly in the background. It’s rather comforting, really, and nice change from listening to Phineas as he snores. Though, yes, hearing those little, and sometimes not so little snores, is always a great comfort as well. All of this will change shortly when Phineas bursts to life again and suddenly demands his dinner. The transformation is practically instant and almost startling. Life certainly isn’t the same as it once was, but it’s still quite lovely, and the things I love most haven’t changed at all. Yet, I often feel I’m still learning to truly appreciate these quieter moments, always reminding myself to steal a little extra time to pause and enjoy life, like hares in a poppy field.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

