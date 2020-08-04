For our prompt of “Poppy” today, I first thought of that poppy field from The Wizard of Oz, but then ended up with a couple of hares relaxing in one. With everything that’s happening in the world, moments like these are more precious than ever. It’s been a really long time since I’ve had the time to just sit still and relax. Taking a little extra time today to paint was a rare treat indeed. While I do find painting a very relaxing hobby, I have to admit that after I’d sketched my bunnies, I was a little fearful of putting them into a scene without messing things up. I wanting more of a dreamy look for today, which isn’t something I’m well-practiced at doing. Watercolor is fabulous, but as we all know, it has a mind of its own. Yet, I’m committed to trying new things this month and practicing new skills. And, I have to say, it was really fun to see a location slowly manifest itself, like waiting for a polaroid picture to develop.
While I’m typing this, my dog Phineas is curled up in a ball next to me and snoring. I’m convinced that I don’t actually know how to relax properly and he’s got it all figured out. He just seems so incredibly content and not at all bothered by something he’s forgotten to do or has to get completed next. Indeed, that’s a dog’s life for you, but it’s a great reminder to occasionally let my mind drift away a bit, and think of nothing much at all. Or at least take a moment to lay in the grass and stare into the clouds and find all of the hidden shapes and characters there. There’s probably bunnies there as well as they are just everywhere this season. I spotted three of them playing outside my window today and it was really fun to watch. I couldn’t quite figure out the rules of the game, but they didn’t invite me to join, so I didn’t have to embarrass myself by trying to play along.
Philippe has been upstairs working all day while I’ve been working downstairs. This is our new normal and it’s been working out just fine. We meet up at mealtimes, but otherwise just do our own thing. He sings while he works and I can hear him faintly in the background. It’s rather comforting, really, and nice change from listening to Phineas as he snores. Though, yes, hearing those little, and sometimes not so little snores, is always a great comfort as well. All of this will change shortly when Phineas bursts to life again and suddenly demands his dinner. The transformation is practically instant and almost startling. Life certainly isn’t the same as it once was, but it’s still quite lovely, and the things I love most haven’t changed at all. Yet, I often feel I’m still learning to truly appreciate these quieter moments, always reminding myself to steal a little extra time to pause and enjoy life, like hares in a poppy field.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Vermilion, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Wow this is fabulous…and I think this pandemic has reminded us all to take time and relax in the poppy fields…Thanks for sharing this!!🧡
Fantastic Charlie! I love it when I see my wild bunny outside my kitchen window nibbling on the thyme and the weeds early in the morning. They do remind you to relax.
They do look relaxed and happy in that field of poppies.Oh to relax in a field of wildflowers, face warmed by the sun and to watch the clouds float by. Heavenly.
I’m loving the softness of today’s style. It still has that Charlie O’Shields touch but seems more relaxed. I think that’s what you were going for, and if so, you succeeded! If not, you still succeeded in creating something beautiful!
Fascinante, Charlie, me gusto
I love your background on this one, Charlie. And the rabbits both have very expressive faces.
I immediately thought of the Wizard of Oz also and could hear the wicked witch saying, “Poppies…poppies.” 😊 This virus has definitely changed our lives and has helped us see what really is important. Well, for most of us. For me, being so seriously injured and for so long, my world view had already changed. Facing a life-threatening injury that came out of nowhere and the following brutal pain, taught me how quickly life can change. Life is so fragile. You realize quickly that cell phones, computers, material things don’t compare to what’s really important. I used to sit and watch Monster sleep and listen to him snore. He looked like a baby. I couldn’t imagine not having him in my life. I am so glad that I did. Those memories mean so much to me now. Of course, if he slightly opened his eyes and saw me watching him, he would growl. Grouch!
Oh I love this goes with my current hate obsession!
It’s my favorite so far. I’m kind of obsessed with rabbits. We raised them when I was a young teen. We had a giant white one when I was a gradeschooler. I’ve written poems about them, painted them and I used to walk with a cane which was topped with a wooden rabbit head. Plus I love the moon rabbit.