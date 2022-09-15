BOOK REVIEW: Harry Potter Watercolor Magic: Flora & Fauna

Are you into Harry Potter or the Fantastic Beasts Wizarding World? Would you like to learn a little bit about watercolor? Whether you fit into one or both of these categories, the Harry Potter Watercolor Magic: Flora and Fauna by Tugce Audoire (Doodlewash featured artist and World Watercolor Month Artist Ambassador!) may be just the book for you.

The book has 32 watercolor projects featuring characters from these films and books. Step-by-step instructions and pre-drawn sketches for you to paint on actual watercolor paper! It is the second volume in the Harry Potter Watercolor Magic series. The text was compiled by our very own Charlie O’Shields!

Projects range from easy to advanced. Fun beckons, and I could barely wait to get started!

Specs

No of Pages : 128 pages

Weight : 6.8 ounces

Size : 9.75 x 0.6 x 8.75 inches

Language : English

No. of Watercolor Projects: 32

Video

Contents

The Table of Contents lists each project with the page number for the instructions on the left, and the page number for the drawing on the right. The pages with drawings are not numbered so that isn’t as helpful as it could be, but still gets you to the right area of the book.

The book is divided into the introductory material, supply list, watercolor techniques and instructions for the project. The second half of the book has sketches for each project.

Introduction

Master Color Chart

Supply List

Watercolor 101

Projects Hedwig the Snowy Owl Dobby the House-Elf Aragog the Acromantula Pickett the Bowtruckle Mimbulus Mimbletonia Arnold the Pygmy Puff Fang the Boarhound Trevor the Toad McGonagall as a Cat Dirigible Plum Tree Womping Willow Mandrake Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog Grindylow Werewolf Norbert the Dragon Mountain Troll Nagini as a Snake Venomous Tentacula Zouwu Fawkes the Phoenix Merperson Basilisk Centaur Niffler Crookshanks and Scabbers Swooping Evil Hungarian Horntail Cornish Pixies Thestral Buckbeak the Hippogriff



The projects are rated as Simple, Intermediate and Advanced.

Even the advanced projects are relatively simple, in that the same techniques are used throughout and build on each other. If you are a beginner, and follow the projects in order, you should have no difficulty once you get to advanced.

For more experienced watercolorists, none of these projects will be difficult.

Look and feel

The book is well-laid out and easy to navigate.

You are given some basic watercolor instructions, and a page showing the colors used, then a page showing the brushes and pens.

There are 45 colors shown, but each project only uses a few of them. The colors are all fairly standard, and the author explains that these are her choice, but that other brands will work well.

The author lists 10 brushes, six round and 3 flat. Again, each project only uses a small set of them, and other brands and size of brushes will work.

What it comes down to — if you have all those supplies, use them. If you find a certain satisfaction is using the same supplies as listed in the book and can afford them, buy them. If you don’t have or want to buy them, use what you do have.

You don’t need the exact supplies in order to enjoy this book.

Each project is split into two sections. The first half of the book has the step-by-step instructions with an example of the finished painting.

Most of the projects have instructions that fit on one page, but a few also have step-by-step illustrations that take up two-to-five pages.

The instructions are simple, clear, and easy to follow. For each step, you know which brush to use, which color to use, and what you are trying to do.

The second half of the book has the drawings for each project. No need to do any drawing.

In the sketches sections, the paper changes from the smooth text paper to a heavier watercolor paper.

The watercolor paper is still fairly smooth, but has a definite texture. It’s somewhere between a hot press and a cold press.

The pages are perforated for easy removal, so you have the option of removing them to paint or painting them in the book.

You also have the option to use these as reference instead and draw them yourself on another paper. Doing this would keep the book pretty, let you choose the type of paper you want, and allow you improve your drawing skills as well as your painting skills.

The choice is yours!

The book has two front covers, with a binding that lets the book lie completely flat. No sloping, even in the middle of the book.

My Painting

Out of the projects in this book, Niffler is my favorite character, so I decided to use that for my example.

I don’t have either Cotman watercolors or brushes, so I substituted with a selection of three small round brushes and one small flat. I chose to use a set I already have because I felt I could mix the colors to match closely to the author’s.

After removing the sketch from the book, I opened to the page of instructions and set it to the side. Removing the page allowed me to tape it down, and also to make a video more easily. This isn’t required, so you can keep your finished work in the book, if you prefer.

I found the instructions easy to follow. The techniques are good, easy to learn, and easy to use for other paintings you might do.

Even using completely different colors, I was able to come close to the finished example shown in the book.

I would have done the painting differently on my own, but it’s good to try things the way someone else would. It made me think about why I would have done it differently and how I might incorporate the author’s techniques into paintings I’ll do in the future.

All in all, a fun book for anyone who is into Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, or for someone who wants to learn some basic watercolor techniques.

There is a blurb in the book description on Amazon:

“This is an OFFICIAL WIZARDING WORLD BOOK: Created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.”

Links

Harry Potter: Watercolor Magic Books

Other Supplies Listed in Book

Winsor & Newton Cotman Watercolor Studio Set, 45 Half Pans

Cotman Brush Series III

Cotman Brush Series 666

Disclaimer

I bought this copy of Harry Potter’s Watercolor Magic: Flora and Fauna myself, and am reviewing it because I think it will be of interest to others. I received no other considerations, though this post may contain affiliate links which help support the Doodlewash Community. As always, all opinions expressed are my own.

