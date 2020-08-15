For our prompt of “Paddle” today, I first thought of dog paddle, which is the very first technique even we humans had to master when learning to swim. I was never very good at swimming as a kid, but appreciated this particular move as it kept my head above the water. At the time, going underwater was a bit scary and so I would just paddle about on top while at the pool. Thankfully, I managed to one day hit those fears head on and eventually learned to swim a bit better. I think my art journey has followed in a similar fashion. I’m only now diving in to see if I can make things that are swimming around in my mind. And, I think dogs are cute when they swim, especially when they’re heading right toward you in a pool. The focus and determination on their faces is really quite inspiring!
It’s actually been quite a long time since I’ve found myself in a place where I could swim, and longer still since I’ve actually done it. I’ve mentioned before that public pools are not something I enjoy, even when we’re not in the middle of a pandemic. Paddling around in a smelly human soup just isn’t my idea of a good time. But, I’ve been thinking lately about how much I miss snorkeling in the ocean and would love to try that again. I guess not much has changed since I was a kid. I still prefer to stay close to the surface while swimming. But the view is amazing and so I’ve never forgotten that memorable experience. I ran across photos that I took that other day with an underwater camera and it was fun to reimagine being back there once again. Indeed, the fact that I’ve not snorkeled since then is still a bit of a broken promise to myself that I’ll have to rectify one day.
My own dog Phineas doesn’t really like the water at all. I couldn’t imagine seeing him jump into a pool, lake or ocean to enjoy a bit of swimming. He can’t even stand it when it’s raining and a sudden light sprinkle of rain on a walk will send him rushing back home again. Though I don’t like being caught out in a downpour, walking in a light rain is actually a lovely thing indeed. I tend to always be busy with a constant list of things I have to do next, but lately, I’m taking a bit more time to just relax and worry about nothing much at all. While there’s definitely something to be said for completing all projects, there’s equally a lot to be said for prioritization. So, as long as I don’t get too terribly far behind, those precious extra minutes I snuck in to paint is always just a happy interruption. I guess in the end, I’m not really much of an overachiever. Instead, I’m perfectly happy as long as I can keep my head above water.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Love the expression on this pups face. Nice post, Charlie!
What a cute doggie! 🐕🐕 I will be honest, I am not sure that I know how to doggie paddle. I never learned to swim, but I was literally just thinking about searching for adult swim classes. Literally just now. It’s a sign!! haha haha
Such a great painting. I love his feet. While I do NOT like human feet, I love to smell doggie feet. They smell like dirt. Of course, Monster’s feet smelled like pee-pee. He peed crooked, I guess. You know, maybe I shouldn’t have shared that little tid-bit about myself. Nobody judge! haha haha haha I have a friend, who loves puppy 🐕 breath. It takes all kinds. haha haha haha
I Love this!!
By the way, your faucet painting looks real. It looks like a photograph! My mother agreed. Awesome job, Charlie. 😊
Such a happy puppy Charlie! Side stroke was how I liked to swim. I grew up with several ponds near by and loved to swim. Not so much now. Enjoy the weekend!
He’s adorable! I come from a family of coon hunters. One thing we attended when I was young was hunting dog trials. They had this long moat filled with water and a cable stretched over it from one end to the other. The racoon was in a cage attached to the cable. The dogs were released at one end and they swam/chased the coon as it was pulled across the cable. First dog to the end howling, with two feet up on the pole where the coon was suspended was the winner.
Basenjis are noted for their dislike of being wet. If I were ever to get another one it wouldn’t be in Oregon again. Way too much rain for their happiness to be complete, lol.
Fascinante, Charlie, me gusto
Delightful painting!