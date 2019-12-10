Today is the last day of visiting with the family and it’s been a wonderful trip indeed. For our prompt of “Walrus” today, I sketched this big little guy here. I’ve no idea if a walrus is the best illustration for traveling home, but that’s what we have today. Also, after all of the food I’ve eaten, I’m quite sure I’m returning with a bit of extra blubber from this trip. My sister and niece came over for lunch before taking us to the airport. We had talked about a place to eat out, but since we’ve been eating all weekend, we opted for a rotisserie chicken and fresh salads instead. Not sure if it’s enough to balance out all of the rum balls I’ve consumed, but it’s a start at least. This trip has been an absolute blast, and it always feels like it’s over before it even begins. We’ve added new family memories filled with enough love meant to last a full year until Philippe and I return again. It’s always bittersweet to say goodbye knowing we’ll all be another year older when we see each other next. But any time spent with family is a wonderful time indeed and always a beautiful reason to celebrate.

Travel days are not the fun part of the trip, of course, as travel is always a bit stressful no matter how smoothly everything goes in the process. And, instead of going back home immediately, I’m now heading to North Carolina for a quick work presentation in the morning first. I’ll actually be home in less than 24 hours, though, so it’s a bit of a whirlwind trip. My flight leaves an hour after Philippe’s so I’m going to be quite jealous seeing him off and knowing he gets to actually go home. But, on the bright side, our dog Phineas doesn’t get back home until tomorrow, so we’ll all be reunited then! Phineas will no doubt be happy to have everything back to normal, but will spend a bit of time notably pissed at us for leaving him in the first place. We have a lovely little routine that I miss when I travel. As much fun as it can be to see new places, there’s truly no place like home for me.

Yet, being with family always feels like being home as well. So, I’m sad to see that our time came to an end. It always feels like we’re leaving something unfinished. Not the least of which is this year’s jigsaw puzzle that’s still sitting on the table incomplete. It was devilishly difficult this year and we got a bit distracted chatting and joking around. Also, Philippe only came over occasionally to add a single piece triumphantly and then tell us, “you’re all really bad this.” That’s also part of our family tradition. And now, as it all comes to an end, I’m equally excited about the coming weeks ahead as Philippe and I enjoy our own little family traditions. There will be more fun, food, and memories made as our tiny little trio enjoys the holidays ahead. So, though I wish sometimes that time would stand still so I could enjoy more time with my family, It will be so nice to be back in our own space and experiencing our happy little rituals, once I’m finally heading home.

