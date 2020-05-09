For our prompt of “Tomatoes” today, I decided to doodle a few of the heirloom version. It’s always a treat as summer nears marking the return of fresh tomatoes along with these more unusual varieties. They taste amazing, but I also just really love all of the odd shapes and colors. Each one is so incredibly unique and always feels like a one-of-a-kind treat. Of course, like all things that aren’t as readily available, they cost a bit more than the common tomato. This means actually getting them requires the additional effort of convincing Philippe that they’re actually worth the higher price tag. Typically, though, rather than the getting them at the store, I’m always able to convince him when we visit the fresh Farmer’s Market. Though still a bit higher than the other tomatoes in price, there’s something about shopping directly from the person who lovingly grew them that makes it even more special. Perhaps it’s this added touch of love and care that makes them taste so much better as well.



This afternoon was beautifully lazy and Philippe and I just did various things while we let classic movies play in the background. Well, at least classics in the sense they bring back fun memories like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. We attempted to order groceries online and were successful in getting some that will arrive tomorrow. Philippe was inspired to make a sweet of some kind today, which I was certainly excited about, but we’re unfortunately out of eggs until tomorrow. So, he popped some popcorn and made his version of kettle corn instead. This seemed like the perfect combo for our movie fest. Though, our dog Phineas did not agree and was noticeably miffed because he doesn’t get to have any of this version. Our dog actually ends up with the healthiest menu in the house since the two of us are known to treat ourselves with little snacks. Though Philippe’s kettle corn has very little sugar and would qualify more as savory compared to what I had at the fair as a kid.

Now that we’ve had a treat, of course, the evening will consist of primarily vegetables. But, that’s just fine. It’s not quite the season for tomatoes, but I’ll be excited when they arrive. And I adore lazy days like this one. It’s exactly what I needed after a busy week. I hope you’ve had a wonderful weekend as well and have found something fun to do in the process. Of course, I always hope that includes making a little bit of art! Whenever I watch movies from when I was younger, it always makes me happy. I remember all of the grand dreams I had of the things I might do once I graduated from school. A few of those dreams came true and I know there’s still time for the others to catch up. Life is good. And despite all of the challenges we face today, I’m looking forward to the months ahead. Another season of colorful fresh food and the simple, yet joyous, experience of once again enjoying those heirloom tomatoes.

