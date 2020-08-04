For our prompt of “Geometric,” I thought of just about everything at once as this one could apply to so many different things. First, I thought of a geodesic dome because I think they’re rather cool. After that, I got lost for a few minutes looking at A-frame cabins. I totally one one someday. Then, my mind drifted to an emerald, and I imagined what it might be like if a tiny little dragon found one and brought it back to his cave to admire. While the notion seemed rather sweet, I realized afterwards that this story might make this little dragon a thief. Unless, of course, he actually grows emeralds and other precious gems in his magic crystal cave and then delivers them to people who truly need them, changing lives. Stories are so fun because with just a tilt of intent they transform into completely different outcomes. And when the story is simply visual, like this one, it’s entirely up to you to fill in the details. If you have a story to share for this little doodlewash, then please let me know in the comments!



I’ve always wanted to write and illustrate books. This, to me, always felt a bit magical. And what I have to admit while trying to create more illustrative drawings lately, is that it’s quite challenging. But, it’s also really fun! Doing two different art forms at once is a bit like juggling. Sometimes, things go smoothly and other times, one ball drops on the floor. From the beginning, I’ve always been a writer/illustrator even though I never really thought of myself as one. I would just sketch stuff and practice and then ramble on a bit in the accompanying post. But, my goal has always been to write and illustrate books, all by myself. Yeah, that last bit sounds a little like a child talking, but most of you know by now that I think my inner child has all of this already figured out. I’m not telling this story, I’m just living it as he thinks it should happen. Yeah, that’s a way random way to approach life, but it’s worked for me so far. So, I think I’ll just keep DOing it!

Tonight, Philippe and I are watching a show about everyday life while running a zoo. I love seeing all of the animals and that’s why they’re always the characters of my stories. And truly, while one can wish they could all be free and not in a zoo, it’s zoos that are actively conserving animals today. Humans tend to spread out and take over most habitats. What we call “the wild” gets smaller every day. I’ve no idea what this will mean for the future, but I know that I’ll always imagine the brightest outcome. And thankfully, dragons are not on the endangered list. They exist in our lore and imaginations. While I’m quite sure humans don’t really have it all figured out, I hope our animal counterparts can continue to inspire us. There’s a wisdom that comes with instinct. It’s something that’s devoid of agenda and simply represents necessity. I like the idea of that. I think if we could all enjoy a much happier life, if it were simply guided by hidden treasures.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

