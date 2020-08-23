For our prompt of “Hidden” today, I thought back to when I was a little kid and used to love playing hide and seek. It was really quite a thrilling game, but also a touch spooky to be hiding in place just wondering if someone might find you. And though you didn’t want to be found, as that’s how to win the game, it was really the only way to know that the game was over. I actually loved being the one searching the most. It was like I was trying to solve a mystery, which made it extra cool. I would dream up whole scenarios in my mind. No longer was I searching for my friends, but I was suddenly on the hunt for a thief who had stolen some precious diamonds. To this day, I’ve loved reading mystery books and trying to solve all of the puzzles the authors have cleverly created. It’s fun to figure everything out just before it gets revealed in the book. It’s like winning a game of some kind, which makes my inner child giggle with glee!



In truth, life in general can feel like a bit of puzzle game at times. But, unlike those mystery books, there’s never one clear solution in the end. Just lots of things to try and things to figure out along the way. There’s a plethora of options and it can feel a bit daunting at times, like I’m constantly on the hunt for what to do next. Each time I think I’ve solved something, I’ll find out that it was only a bit temporary. That solution simply started me down an entirely new path instead. Which, is actually pretty wonderful. Life would be a terrible bore if it were that easy to figure it all out. And it’s fun to keep showing up each day and trying new things while simply enjoying the game along the way. And, even if I don’t play all of those games I adored in my childhood these days, I still like to imagine things and make up little stories in mind.

Philippe and I have been enjoying a lazy day today. The kind that comes with no requirements of any kind and no deadlines. It’s a rare and wonderful way to spend an entire day. We’ve actually been doing our own things separately. I’ve been sketching and watching Disney movies from the 60’s while he’s been upstairs modeling things in 3D on the computer. Our dog Phineas has spent most of the day laying outside, so for full relaxation, he probably wins. Tonight, we’ll all meet up for dinner and movie of some kind. Though we’re always at home these days, it still feels a bit like date night. I’m always a bit sad when the weekend ends. I always hope for just a few more hours to play and enjoy the things I adore most. But thankfully, I always find a bit of time to sketch. Each time I pick up my fountain pens and brushes, I can almost hear my inner child giggling in the distance. All I need do is find him, and the rest comes easy, as we once again enjoy a little game of hide and seek.

