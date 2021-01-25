It’s been several days now since my last post, so I figured I’d pop in again and say hello with a little sketch of a wee bunny. For those of who might have missed my previous posts, I’m taking a bit of a break from daily posting after reaching my crazy fun goal of 2,000 consecutive days of sketching stuff! The break is also meant to provide me with a bit of focus while I’m working on writing and illustrating a new book. As it turns out, that has involved lots and lots of daily doodles as I try to practice creating characters. I’m humbled by all of the things I still have to learn and excited for the tiny bits of progress that I’m starting to finally see. So, I hope to start revealing some of what’s happening starting next month. Until then, I’ll keep popping up as I can. I hope everyone is having a fabulous, healthy and creative start to this new year! And, as ever, big virtual hugs to you!

As for Philippe and our dog Phineas, it’s amazing how not much at all has really happened over the past couple of weeks. Today’s highlight was that Philippe suddenly became incensed by the light fixture and outlet that were not working properly in the downstairs bathroom. Granted, they’d been on the fritz for several days, but apparently today was the perfect day to tackle them. His diagnosis was that the light fixture itself will require a full replacement, so that failed to occur. But, he did rewire a new electrical outlet. This would have given me a bit of trepidation were it not for the fact that he’s done it once before, so I knew he could do it without getting fried. Indeed, all of the various specialized tools he purchased on the days leading up that first try finally got a chance to get used again. So it was a productive day all around!

I’ve missed you all dearly and so I had to pop in for a bit. I had planned to post at least once a week, but decided to take a longer break instead. I have to admit, I didn’t realize how much I needed a bit of a break until after I took one. From a creativity standpoint, it’s been a really wonderful thing to step back and consider where I’d like to take my art journey next. I’m not at all sure I’ve quite decided yet, but I’m figuring it all out bit by bit. One big thing I’ve realized is that I still lack a proper art desk after all of these years. The edge of the kitchen counter or dining room table are still the only spaces where I can sketch and paint. Philippe was trying to brainstorm options with me, but the only place that would work easily would be the windowless basement. That’s a bit too bleak for my tastes so we’re looking into other clever ideas. Months in quarantine have truly been bleak enough. And, though this year won’t be a better one overnight, I know in my heart that there are promising things to come. There’s not just a light at the end of the tunnel, there’s a shining beacon of hope waiting for anyone who choses to embrace it. I’m going to grab onto that hope with all of my heart, as I continue to celebrate those small things that make all of the difference. As always, in the wonderful company of my husband and basenji dog, as we enjoy our own lovely hideaway.

