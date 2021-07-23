For Day Twenty-Three of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Home,” I thought about how excited I was for the coming weekend. Most specifically, getting to sleep in a bit and stay home. Philippe and I don’t have any plans this weekend, which is always my favorite sort of weekend. Though I do love having fun things on the schedule to do, it’s equally fun to just snuggle under a cover with a good book and forget about time for awhile. When I have some extra time to sketch and paint, I also get to zone out and enjoy the lines forming and the colors swirling about more. Most days, I’m rather rushed and my sketches seem to magically make themselves somehow. I’m moving so quickly that I’m not even aware of what’s happening. It’s kind of super fun really. It’s less of a stressed adult approach and more like a child attacking an ice cream cone. Always fun, but even better when there’s a few extra minutes to relax and enjoy the flavor even more.
I honestly can’t believe it’s Friday and pizza night again already. This week sort of zoomed along at a crazy pace for me. I was thinking that last weekend was too short, so I hope this one feels a touch longer. Yes, I’m aware that all weekends, save for daylight savings, come with the exact same number of hours in them. But, some just feel more leisurely and blissful than others. I sketched a cat today, simply because I wanted to practice, but the pose reminds me of our dog Phineas. He totally knows how to relax and burrow under the covers. We’ve almost sat on him many times, not realizing he was in the bed. Now, we always check for lumps first to ensure there’s not a little lazy basenji hiding there somewhere. Usually, when it gets too warm, he just jabs a few paws out here and there to cool off. Sometimes, there’s just a couple of feet sticking out, or a little nose. It’s really pretty cute.
Though I can add a lot of excitement to my life, and indeed a touch of stress, with all of the projects I create for myself. My home life, is so wonderfully simple and beautifully ordinary that everything seems to balance out. And, on weekend mornings, I don’t really sleep in as my internal alarm clock is set to go off at the same time each day. But I DO stay in bed as long as I can, reading a book or playing a game on my Nintendo Switch. I actually think there’s a new game out now that I was wanting, and there’s new episodes of shows we’ve been watching. I’ve no idea what I’ll do first, but I imagine I’ll just do my favorite approach of all by simply waiting to be led with whatever pops to mind. And though I will make it outside for a few lovely walks, for the most part, you’re very likely to find me just hiding at home.
Wanna Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Interactive Picture Book Series!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Hansa Yellow Medium, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I certainly don’t understand the science, but time moves differently on the space station, and we see light from things that happened eons ago. So who’s to say that you weren’t spinning around too much, too fast, causing a time-distortion last weekend and it really did go faster. You’ve got to stop spinning so much, Charlie!
Sandra….! 😀 That’s funny! Can’t insert emojis, so <3 !
Like Wonder Woman used to spin, remember? I hope I didn’t just date myself and no one knows what I am talking about. haha haha 😂😂😂
Your at and its pose are very familiar….just throw a load of laundry straight from the dryer on the bed, walk away for 1 minute and you come back to find your clothes have grown furry little paws and whiskers.
Have a fabulous, laid back weekend!
Charlie, such a cute expression you sketched on that cat’s face. So nice to sleep in on weekends at home, for sure, with no alarm to rudely wake you up. Enjoy a well-deserved rest.
Sandra’s comment was funny. I told her it was like when Wonder Woman used to spin! 😂😂😂 We have had a cool and rainy Summer, which is very rare, but there is nothing like staying home, listening to the rain and thunder especially when our yard is cut and trimmed. Okay, the last part is an odd ball, but I love to see our freshly cut yard get some good rain. I have a nice set up out back under the car port with our patio table and my many plants. Hearing the wind chimes chime and our ribbon decoration flying. It just feels good to be home, safe, watching and listening to the rain, feeling the breeze. It just feels cozy to me. And don’t get me started on sleeping while its raining. It’s just a cozy and great feeling being home, watching a storm roll in. So, I totally understand feeling cozy and comfortable at home. Small things that make life good.
I hope Phineas didn’t feel bad with his injections. Poor thing. Charlie, your state like mine is not doing well with this variant. Like you guys, we, too, are fully vaccinated, but still cautious. I have an 80 year old mother with health issues so we’re scaling back on our outings. Be safe, my friend. 💜💜💜 Now I want pizza. haha haha