For Day Twenty-Three of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Home,” I thought about how excited I was for the coming weekend. Most specifically, getting to sleep in a bit and stay home. Philippe and I don’t have any plans this weekend, which is always my favorite sort of weekend. Though I do love having fun things on the schedule to do, it’s equally fun to just snuggle under a cover with a good book and forget about time for awhile. When I have some extra time to sketch and paint, I also get to zone out and enjoy the lines forming and the colors swirling about more. Most days, I’m rather rushed and my sketches seem to magically make themselves somehow. I’m moving so quickly that I’m not even aware of what’s happening. It’s kind of super fun really. It’s less of a stressed adult approach and more like a child attacking an ice cream cone. Always fun, but even better when there’s a few extra minutes to relax and enjoy the flavor even more.



I honestly can’t believe it’s Friday and pizza night again already. This week sort of zoomed along at a crazy pace for me. I was thinking that last weekend was too short, so I hope this one feels a touch longer. Yes, I’m aware that all weekends, save for daylight savings, come with the exact same number of hours in them. But, some just feel more leisurely and blissful than others. I sketched a cat today, simply because I wanted to practice, but the pose reminds me of our dog Phineas. He totally knows how to relax and burrow under the covers. We’ve almost sat on him many times, not realizing he was in the bed. Now, we always check for lumps first to ensure there’s not a little lazy basenji hiding there somewhere. Usually, when it gets too warm, he just jabs a few paws out here and there to cool off. Sometimes, there’s just a couple of feet sticking out, or a little nose. It’s really pretty cute.

Though I can add a lot of excitement to my life, and indeed a touch of stress, with all of the projects I create for myself. My home life, is so wonderfully simple and beautifully ordinary that everything seems to balance out. And, on weekend mornings, I don’t really sleep in as my internal alarm clock is set to go off at the same time each day. But I DO stay in bed as long as I can, reading a book or playing a game on my Nintendo Switch. I actually think there’s a new game out now that I was wanting, and there’s new episodes of shows we’ve been watching. I’ve no idea what I’ll do first, but I imagine I’ll just do my favorite approach of all by simply waiting to be led with whatever pops to mind. And though I will make it outside for a few lovely walks, for the most part, you’re very likely to find me just hiding at home.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in