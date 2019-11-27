Holding On To Autumn

For our prompt of “Gourds” today, I initially sketched a few and they looked lonely, so I added in a squirrel admirer. As many of you know, the best friend of our dog Phineas is a squirrel named Michael, or at least that’s what we’ve imagined. Michael’s curiosity is amazing to behold and he’s often poised on a flower pot or peering around to admire something. As much as I’d like to think my own curiosity is like this, I think I can learn quite a lot from Michael. And, this time of year boasts ornamental gourds of all types and I’ve always loved seeing them appear to signal the return of autumn, which is my favorite season. I opted for the more pumpkin-like style though there are lots of weird and wonderful gourds to behold. Some look a bit gnarly and bumpy like a witch’s nose. They are also far more challenging to sketch and I didn’t have that much time today. But, I do love the odd and strange looking gourds you see this time of year. There’s so much personality to be found there. In lieu of that version, I’m offering up curious Michael as my personality infusion to today’s sketch.



Philippe and I were looking through a magazine this evening that’s showing various gifts and foods for the holidays. Actually, it’s happening as I type this so I have to pause regularly each time I hear him squeal with delight. We’ve currently hit a page that’s telling us how to reinvent mulled wine and as far we we can tell from this over-the-top recipe you might not remember your evening at all if you drink it. Now the dessert pages are coming up so the squeals are getting more frequent. Philippe’s favorite seem to be the holiday sweater Christmas cookies. We actually have lots of cookie cutters that are sitting on a shelf looking forlorn, having never been used. While there are reindeer and snowman, there’s not a sweater cutter among them. I just mentioned this irony to Philippe and asked if we needed to get some more cookie cutters. He just smiled in that way that’s entirely inconclusive. So, I’ve no idea if cookies of any kind are on the list this holiday season, but I’m thrilled to find out what comes next.

As much as I love this time of year, it seems to fly by quicker than any other time of year. There’s lots of anticipation, and then suddenly it’s all over and the New Year has begun. It’s like, if I blink, I’ll miss it. I’ve already gotten three presents for Philippe this year, which I’m rather proud to declare. Last year, I was very last minute and all of the things I found that would be really cool had to be shipped from overseas, so I was too late and they would never arrive in time. This year, I’m making sure I’m way ahead of schedule. Two of the three presents are already hidden in my closet. Not one of them is THE gift, that big one which comes at the end of our exchange on Christmas Eve. I’ve still not figured out that one yet. Truly, the more years spent together, the harder it gets to surprise and delight him. We know each other too well by this point in our life and want for far less as we get older. There’s a certain beauty in that as well. So, as I experience the rush of the holiday season, I’m just feeling warm and fuzzy. That wondrous feeling that comes as a new decade quickly approaches, while I’m still blissfully holding on to autumn.

