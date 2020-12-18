For our prompt of “Sleigh Bells” today, the first thing that happened was that the first few lyrics to Winter Wonderland popped into my brain. And so, I started singing that while sketching. I feel like Christmas is just coming up too quickly now and I don’t want it to end so soon. I ended up sketching a little mouse holding on to that holiday spirit in the form of a festive sleigh bell for my doodle today. Each year, it’s always like this as Philippe and I happily count down the days until Christmas Eve. It all goes nice and slowly at first and thing suddenly the big day seems to arrive quite suddenly. Way too soon sometimes as I’m always frantically wrapping gifts at the very last moment and hoping to remember all of the little gifts I’ve stashed in my closet earlier in the year. So, I’m taking each night as slowly as I can and stopping to pay attention to each lovely moment.



Today was my last day of work for the year and now I’m officially on an extended holiday break. This also meant that today was a busy blur of activity so I’m definitely ready for a bit of rest in the days ahead. I think my absolute favorite part about taking a bit of vacation at home is not having to travel anywhere or wake up at any particular time. For the latter, my body always seems to wake up a the same time each morning no matter what. But, I don’t actually have to jump out of bed and can just be lazy for however long I like. That’s completely amazing and I’m totally looking forward to that bit. Our dog Phineas appreciates it as well, but insists on being fed at the same time each morning and then returning to bed. Philippe is in charge of obliging him.

Philippe and I have been watching movies each night and while they were all holiday movies, we ran out of the funny ones so we’re just going to watch some classic comedy instead. We don’t often watch dramas, unless you count documentaries, since real life provides plenty of that on its own. And we also just love silly things that are quite adult and other silly things that are totally meant for kids. Mostly, during this time of year I just have to try to keep my attention span in check so I can stay focused enough to do anything at all. I’m just so happy!! So, even if I’m not as productive as I’d like, I’m still having a blast all along the way, as I keep holding on to the holidays.

