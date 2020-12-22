For our prompt of “Poinsettia” today, I made a sketch of a little mouse hiding in some holiday decorations. We don’t actually have any actual poinsettias in our house, but I remember them well from when I was a kid. There were always a couple plants on each side of the fireplace during the holiday season, in pots covered in silver or gold foil. So, the thought of them brings back wonderful memories of my childhood home. Philippe and I have been joyfully counting down the days until Christmas, and now there are just a couple of days left. In our house, we exchange gifts on Christmas Eve night so it’s very close now! I’m super excited, but still not wanting the days to go by too quickly. Spending each day with my inner child bouncing off the ceiling is really quite fun. Though I have to admit that I find myself bouncing from one thing to the next and not really getting anything truly productive done. I’m just enjoying the glitter and light, which is really the perfect way to enjoy this most wonderful time of year!



My attention span is truly being tested as while I was typing this, I just stopped suddenly and went to wrap a couple of Philippe’s gifts. I’d promised myself to not leave them all until the last minute this year and it suddenly leapt into my mind again. There, that’s done. Not particularly well, as usual, since I’m just not great at wrapping gifts. The term gift wrapping always sounds so nice, but I just sort of hope for gift concealment. As long as whatever is inside gets relatively hidden, then I consider it a win. This bouncing around between things has been rather fun, though, I have to admit. I normally am following more of a schedule. Since I’m off work all week, I have no particular schedule to follow at all which is one of my first gifts of the season. It’s lovely to spend the day doing whatever happens to come to mind next.

Even though I wrapped a few of the gifts, I did try hiding them back in my closet since Philippe even wants to be surprised by the packages themselves. The thought of trying to figure out how to get them safely stashed in my cluttered closet, however, seemed like a hopeless game of Jenga. So, I just stashed them behind the tree instead and told Philippe to avoid looking at the left side very much for the next couple of days. I’m even more excited now, as our special food did indeed arrive today along with Philippe’s last silly gift. So we have everything for our big night and all of our little traditions will be intact this year. And, I’m thrilled to enjoy just a few more days of all the holiday beauty!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

