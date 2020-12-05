For our prompt of “Wreath” today, I made a little sketch of a one with a happy little mouse hiding inside. I had Christmas movies playing in the background today, as I’m totally enjoying the spirit of the holidays. The actual wreath that we have hanging on our front door is one that I made years ago. Well, I assembled it about of various parts and pieces at least. So, it was fun to make one up on paper today. When I was a kid I remember making all sorts of Christmas crafts at school. It was so a joy! These days, I prefer to scribble things in a sketchbook, but it’s just as fun as when I was a small child. Perhaps a bit more fun as I only need a few art supplies to create anything I can imagine. And it makes me feel young again to create things from my imagination and dream up impossible things that make me smile.



This afternoon, I shopped for Philippe’s Christmas gifts as I was starting to see that a couple of the items on his wish list were already out of stock. I still want to get him something he’s not actually expecting, but I haven’t quite figured out what that gift will be yet. We both talked about how we end up with little things that we don’t actually end up using very much each year, so this year we’re limiting those sorts of gifts a bit. That said, my own list is still filled with books and games as usual. Also, I thought if the gifts arrived a bit early I could wrap them slowly over the next several days instead of the last minute mad dash that’s always a touch tiring. But, I’ll just have to wait and see if I actually end up doing that this year. I think it might end up just being a mad dash at the end again.

There’s something about having extra time that just makes me want to procrastinate all the more. But, I’m so excited for each day. Every evening is made extra special as Philippe and I enjoy our little advent goodies. And I’m really loving the French advent countdown he got for me as he performs a new magical trick each evening. It’s truly entertaining and I’ve already been astounded more than once. Then I tell him to explain the trick to me, which is not what a proper magician would ever do. He actually pauses each time like he’s not supposed to tell me. This just makes me even happier still. It’s all the same sort of silly fun that I remember from when I was a child. Celebrating the entire month means I’m always a bit sad to see it all disappear when the new year begins. But I’m never more ready to begin that next year after spending so many glittering days filled with holiday cheer!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in