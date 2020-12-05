For our prompt of “Wreath” today, I made a little sketch of a one with a happy little mouse hiding inside. I had Christmas movies playing in the background today, as I’m totally enjoying the spirit of the holidays. The actual wreath that we have hanging on our front door is one that I made years ago. Well, I assembled it about of various parts and pieces at least. So, it was fun to make one up on paper today. When I was a kid I remember making all sorts of Christmas crafts at school. It was so a joy! These days, I prefer to scribble things in a sketchbook, but it’s just as fun as when I was a small child. Perhaps a bit more fun as I only need a few art supplies to create anything I can imagine. And it makes me feel young again to create things from my imagination and dream up impossible things that make me smile.
This afternoon, I shopped for Philippe’s Christmas gifts as I was starting to see that a couple of the items on his wish list were already out of stock. I still want to get him something he’s not actually expecting, but I haven’t quite figured out what that gift will be yet. We both talked about how we end up with little things that we don’t actually end up using very much each year, so this year we’re limiting those sorts of gifts a bit. That said, my own list is still filled with books and games as usual. Also, I thought if the gifts arrived a bit early I could wrap them slowly over the next several days instead of the last minute mad dash that’s always a touch tiring. But, I’ll just have to wait and see if I actually end up doing that this year. I think it might end up just being a mad dash at the end again.
There’s something about having extra time that just makes me want to procrastinate all the more. But, I’m so excited for each day. Every evening is made extra special as Philippe and I enjoy our little advent goodies. And I’m really loving the French advent countdown he got for me as he performs a new magical trick each evening. It’s truly entertaining and I’ve already been astounded more than once. Then I tell him to explain the trick to me, which is not what a proper magician would ever do. He actually pauses each time like he’s not supposed to tell me. This just makes me even happier still. It’s all the same sort of silly fun that I remember from when I was a child. Celebrating the entire month means I’m always a bit sad to see it all disappear when the new year begins. But I’m never more ready to begin that next year after spending so many glittering days filled with holiday cheer!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
The wreath is beautiful and the mouse is just too cute!!! Mr mouse looks like he’s enjoying the holiday celebrations too!!
Charlie, I look forward everyday to see what you might do next. The wreath and the mouse are so pretty !
Great wreath Charlie! Sounds like you had a great day. So far we have only had lots of rain today as it stayed a little too warm for snow. It is all around us and my change over during the night. We needed the rain.
Beautiful
This one tickles me! So cute.
The farmette where I grew up was surrounded on three sides by hardwoods, pine woods and swampy cedar and willow woods. There was a ridge in the hardwoods where there was a lot of princess pine and wintergreen growing. We’d go out there with my mom and pick grocery bags of the stuff then at home she would poke them into Styrofoam wreath forms. The wintergreen had red berries and smelled just like gum when you broke a leaf. The princess pine though, didn’t smell like much of anything. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dendrolycopodium_obscurum
Charlie, that is the sweetest and prettiest wreath ever. I love wreaths. So beautiful, Charlie! 💜 I mentioned it for Philippe ‘s birthday, but I really think you should consider Beekman 1802 goat milk bath soaps and body lotions. They are fabulous and smell awesome especially the FIG one. They are made with pure ingredients. No chemicals. They are fabulous for your skin. They also have scents for men, but my vote is still for the FIG scent. It’s fabulous, darling. Just a suggestion. Try HSN and QVC first.
I hate to be a wet blanket, but they mentioned on the national news that shipping is in major gridlock right now because so many people are shopping from home so that may be something to consider, Charlie. 🎄
I hope Philippe will make a snowman ⛄ with you this year. It was fun for me so maybe he will. It would make for wonderful Christmas memories.
Charlie, may I make a request or do you just go with what comes to you? I would love to see you paint a Panda 🐼🐼🐼 bear. I think it would be so cute! 💜
That advent calendar sounds marvelous! It will certainly make a Christmas season you remember!
Every post makes it feel more like Christmas! I am not a wrapper. I use so much tape that most people know to have a pair of scissors around LOL! My husband makes them like works of art to where you do not want to open. This year we are not doing our normal presents. Like you all we tend to end up with things we don’t ever touch. We asked for one thing, then we “adopted” a child in need and used our Christmas savings to purchase the items the child needs or wish list. I have been battling untreatable illness for 8 years and this year it decided to rear its ugly head snd have tons of complications (of course it would decide to do this in the middle of the pandemic). But this year we decided time, while I’m bed bound unless my husband is home and he is my amazing caretaker sometimes we lose sight of life behind the medical. We have realized how precious time is and so we are giving ourselves time. Sure we still have medical, but making points of date night at home, game night, movie night and for me book night. How I love to hear him read. He loves book night because I’m asleep in no time snd he can play with his best friend on the game system. But reading your posts and others just make the Christmas feeling tangible. I love love your wreath snd mouse! Your drawings brighten my day! All of your books arrived today!!!! I’m so excited!!!
Fantastic doodle, Charlie.