For our prompt of “Cookies” today, I only had 20 minutes to sketch so I made a quick and loose little doodle of an imagined plate of holiday cookies. Indeed, I didn’t have a reference at all for this one because I’ve not been able to coax Philippe into making cookies yet. Now, looking at this made-up plate of decadence I’m both craving them and realizing why it’s probably for the best that a plate like this doesn’t appear in our house. I’m not sure I possess the self control to avoid nibbling my way through them all at once. As a kid, my mother would often make cookies at various times throughout the year, but at Christmas, there would always be more of a selection. That said, will all of the lovely colors and flavors and added bits, my favorite memory was just getting a those delicious imported butter cookies. Super plain and simple, but nothing worthy of display, so they came in a metal tin with a lovely illustrated scene on top. Actually, those are still my favorite.



I remember that some of the cookies in the tin that we’d get would have a few flakes of sugar on the top. Even this was too much for me and I didn’t like that stack as well. I don’t think anyone in my family did as it was always the last stack to disappear. We won’t be visiting my family this year, so I might just have to get one of those tins so I can enjoy the cookies with them in spirit. Though indeed, I probably could do without the extra calories, but as I’ve always said, the calories during the holiday season don’t really count. There’s not really a good number you can place on pure joy, after all! Well, that’s what I tell myself every year at least. I actually saw Philippe looking at a cookie recipe the other day, but when I asked him if we was going to make some, he was as noncommittal as ever.

Right now, I’m just enjoying all of our sparkling Christmas lights around me. We normally wait until evening to turn them on, but I just couldn’t wait any longer. Some of the lights twinkle and others are simply dots of warm white light and the entire effect is perfectly magical! While I know what makes all this so special is that it only arrives once a year, I could totally live in a room with sparkling lights all year long and be quite happy. Tonight we may watch another holiday movie or special to double down on the mood. Normally, we’re out in the world shopping and hearing Christmas music the entire month of November, but not this year. So, I’m ready for some music and cheer as we countdown the days. There are lots of wonderful things heading my way and I’m so excited for the days ahead. Even if they may or may not come with holiday cookies.

