Our prompt of “Pomegranate” today is perhaps one of the most special prompts of this art challenge. November is officially Pomegranate Month! Although, nobody seems to know why or how this month became a celebration of this fruit. Even so, I hope you’re having a happy month indeed. To actually celebrate the month properly, according to those in the know, one needs to simply sample a pomegranate at some point. Yeah, it’s not terribly difficult to observe, unless you’re not a fan of this fruit. I, for one, love seeing them arrive in the grocery store as they are a definitive sign that the holiday season has begun! And I think they’re rather intriguing and pretty. That said, pomegranates are a bit of a pain in the butt to eat, so they’re not my favorite. One of the things I love about the holidays is my lapse into laziness. And so, high maintenance fruit doesn’t rank as highly on my list. I’d far prefer a juicy pear that barely requires chewing. In truth, I only tried these as an adult as they were just decoration when I was a kid, like an an ornamental squash. After trying one, though I liked the flavor, I didn’t like to crunch on the hard seeds and sucking seeds clean quickly grew wearisome. So, these days, I just choose to sketch them instead.

Philippe and I have finally come to the close of our lazy weekend. I’m rather sorry to see this one go as it’s been delightful. We were both on the same wavelength this week and needed a little break. Today, we did manage to make it out of the house for a bit to go to IKEA and see what they had for the holidays. We found these fun little red lantern ornaments that light up, but as usual with this store, we forgot to get the batteries that were located somewhere nearby. Our only other purchases were a tin of ginger almond cookies and a tiny French press so Philippe could make his own coffee at work. As everyone around us had giant bags full of things, we actually did receive a few stares. But, I still shop like a little kid. Like mom told me I could only have a certain thing and so I need to choose wisely. Actually, that’s pretty much what Philippe tells me as well, or I’d likely get one of everything. I rather love the experience! Instead of coming home with a giant bag of things I might never use again, I just come back with a few carefully curated treasures. Even if they’re something silly, which is very often the case, I appreciate them all the more.

Life is never better than when it just feels easy. When it’s like a gift I’m experiencing rather than something I feel like I have to do next. That’s why I always show up with a little sketch. Making a bit of art is always a little gift in my day and one worth stopping to DO each day! And this is the season of gifts, whether they’re tangible or simply a feeling I hold in my heart. Okay, yeah, I’m totally excited about the tangible gifts as well! That’s one area where my inner child is quite definitive. But, there’s definitely a glow of love this season that’s somehow brighter than the candles. I find myself stopping often just to reflect and be thankful for everything I have. Of course, I wish I had the time to DO more and create more, but at the end of the day, I’m just really happy. And perhaps, this is the greatest gift of all. I’ve no idea what will happen next as the new year approaches. In some ways it can feel like a deadline in itself. Have I managed to DO everything I hoped? Not at all! I hoped for quite a lot. But, dreams don’t care. They’re always there to remind me of what could happen next. And that’s definitely something small, yet worth celebrating, like an entire month dedicated a holiday fruit.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in