For our prompt of “Evergreen” today, I made a quick little doodle of an ornament on a pine branch. In truth, I started with a scribble of something much more elaborate and then realized there was no possible way I would have the time to complete it. So, I decided to simplify things quite a bit and ended up here. I didn’t have a reference for this one so I just made up something from my imagination. That’s always a super fun thing to DO! Also, as many of you know who read my full posts, Friday is pizza night and I have to be done with everything before it begins. Well, at least that’s always been my hope as I adore pizza night and I want to simply relax and enjoy it properly. I’m sure we’ll watch some sort of holiday movie as well so I wanted to be ready to enjoy that too. This is my favorite season and I don’t want to miss a single sparkling moment!



Today I finished the first draft of my new storybook, which felt rather nice, though there’s a lot of editing and tweaking to be done. That was only the text, of course, and now I need a lot of illustrations that I’ve yet to make. But, I’m excited to make them and make the little world I’ve created come to life! It’s going to be a challenge as I’ve not tried something quite this elaborate before, but it’s always good to jump into something before you think you’re ready. And, I’m super happy that it’s the end of the week and just two weeks left until Christmas! It’s less than two weeks really, since Philippe and I actually celebrate on Christmas Eve. The actual day is just spent relaxing and playing with all of the fun little toys we received. In other words, literally nothing has changed since I was a very little kid. And that’s why I adore this season most of all!

I’m not sure what movie we’ll watch tonight yet as we’ve already watched several of the ones that we wanted to see. We’ve already resorted to movies that just happen to take place at Christmas like Bridget Jones’s Diary, but that was actually quite enjoyable to watch again as it’s been years since I’ve seen it. We were able to stream a show from one of the theatres we would normally visit this time of year and it turned out to be rather awesome. I was really missing our trips to see shows so it was like getting gift, especially this year. Our actual gifts have mostly arrived, though I think I’m waiting on a couple more. I sort of shopped and then forgot what I purchased, so opening the boxes to wrap them will be a bit of a surprise to even me. I love a season filled with little surprises around every corner. So, I’m ready to fully enjoy every little bit of the holiday happiness!

