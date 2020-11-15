For our prompt of “Pine Cones” today, I made a quick little doodle of a mouse marveling at holiday decorations. It’s a few more days before we’ll actually decorate for the holidays at our house, but I’m already in the mood. I’m so ready to see the warm glow of all of those twinkling lights. My inner child gets super excited this time of year, and it’s tough to contain my excitement. I always try to sneak in a few more lights each year, or at least little decorations that light up. It’s a sparkling time of year and so I figure that a little more sparkle couldn’t hurt. And as I see each little light twinkling, my mind spins back through years of wonderful memories. Beautiful times spent with my family and friends that I’ll always keep close to my heart.



This holiday season is quite a bit different, of course, as we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. So, Philippe and I are going to be staying at home and won’t be visiting family for the first time this year. But we’re going to figure out something special and virtual so we can still spend some moments together. And next year, I have high hopes that we’ll all be together in person once again. Yet, even with all of the changes, there will still be tons of twinkling lights and lovely evenings with my little trio. Even our dog Phineas seems to enjoy the holiday decorations that appear. Well, at least he seems to as it’s often a bit tough to tell with him. He definitely enjoys the fireplace this time of year which makes a glowing comeback each season.

Though the lights and décor are wonderful, I’m also super excited for the food that’s heading my way. Philippe creates a full Thanksgiving dinner even though we’ve always spent that holiday with just the two of us. It’s always fun to see his gourmet take on my childhood favorites and he changes it up a bit each year. Phineas usually gets a little something special that night as well since the entire house is filled with amazing scents all day and it drives him completely crazy. He’s not alone, of course, as I’m feeling much the same way. We don’t eat until the evening so it’s quite a long wait. But, like most magical things, the wait is completely worth it in the end. I’m in no hurry to have the season fly by me and want to savor each and every minute that passes. Each year combines with the next and makes our traditions more meaningful than ever before. It’s that feeling of love that glows just a bit brighter with a touch of holiday spirit.

