Holiday Wonder

For our prompt of “Candy Cane” today, I made a little sketch of a kitten stealing marshmallows from a mug of hot chocolate. Oh yes, with a couple of candy canes and a cookie included. This is the time of year where I turn into a little kitten and enthusiastically count down the days until Christmas. It’s the season when my inner child takes over and I’m just equal parts giddy and fascinated all of the time. Also, it’s definitely a time of year where I tend to sneak in a few extra sweet treats. Though I don’t typically eat candy canes on their own, I do love peppermint ice cream when it’s simply vanilla ice cream with bits of candy cane. It’s a perfect flavor for the holiday season! Though cold ice cream with a mint flavor tastes even colder than the regular version, so it would really be better suited for the summer months. I don’t eat very many sweets throughout the year, so it’s a wonderful treat. That’s just one of the many things that makes this time of year so beautifully unique and special!



Last night, I returned from visiting my family in Texas. It was so much fun to see them again and enjoy many of our seasonal traditions. We usually attend a local dinner theater, however, this year we skipped it and had food delivered rather than visiting our favorite restaurant. But, all of the other fun things remained. This past Sunday, we had a holiday dinner with lots and lots of sweet treats that my sister had baked. The rum balls are always my favorite, since they only appear in December. I tasted a little nibble of each treat, rather than commit to any one dessert and limit my caloric intake a bit. In the end, I likely barely had the equivalent of a slice of pie, but it was still a delightful experience. We watched Christmas movies and put together a couple of puzzles while catching up on everything that’s been happening in our lives. One of my nieces and her husband opened an axe throwing arena called “The Chooch.” I had never heard of such a thing, but we all tried it as a family and it was super fun! I managed to land a couple throws and nearly hit a bullseye, which felt like a huge win considering I’ve never been good at sports of any kind.

Our flight home actually landed early so we were able to retrieve our dog Phineas from the pet resort early as well. He’s never pleased with being pulled out of his daily routine, and sniffed his disapproval before showing a bit of excitement to see us once again. So, we’re all back home now and ready to enjoy the rest of the season. Philippe and I got caught up with all of the days of our Lego Advent calendars that we missed while we were gone as well. And my inner child is thrilling to every little moment of each tradition and every single twinkle of light. As a kid, I’d be wishing that Christmas would come more quickly. As an adult, I wish I could slow down time a bit to make every moment last a bit longer. Each sip of hot chocolate and each bite of cookie turns into an exciting event that feels a bit like magic. Though it’s icy and cold outside, my heart is warmed with love and gratitude. And, no matter how old I’m lucky enough to become, I know that I’ll always see the world through the eyes of a child, who simply can’t wait to experience the sparkling joy of holiday wonder.

