For our prompt of “Wolf” today, I sketched a big wolf howling at the moon while showing a little pup how it’s done. While wolves howl to communicate with other wolves over long distances, my newly adopted puppy Elliott also likes to howl at times to demand attention from just across the room. It was cutest a few weeks ago when he was smaller and the volume level was a little more muted. He’s now learned to do what I was taught to do back when I was a stage actor, and that’s “project.” This is what you had to learn in order for your voice to be heard at the back of the theater, if you weren’t using a microphone. To combat this, like a papa wolf, I’ve been teaching him to “speak” more softly and “use his words,” because he’s got a bit of Siberian Husky in his Supermutt mix. He can now make a softer, syncopated howl that sounds very much like “I love you.” While this was taught as a sweet personal gesture between he and his dad, he now says it to literally every passerby we meet on the street.



In truth, Elliott is far more social than I am. I’m an introverted type who’s a bit shy in person, and who typically dislikes being in a large group, particularly if I don’t know anyone. If I see a group of people when I’m out walking, I’ll wave back if acknowledged, and then head in the other direction. Philippe is the same way, so Elliott has taken it upon himself to teach us to be a bit more social. Not in the exact same way he approaches things, of course. I imagine that if I walked up to total strangers and started saying, “I love you,” they’d find that terribly unsettling. When you’re a cute little puppy, however, you can get away with pretty much anything. Indeed, when I was far younger and cuter I was able to get away with a bit more as well. Though, I have to admit that it’s been fun to meet more people in our neighborhood through Elliott. He’s quite popular already, and will always sit and watch sadly as his latest, newly acquired friend walks away. Then he’ll softly howl his excessively affectionate farewell and the person will stop, turn, and actually say, “Aww… I love you too, Elliott!”

It strikes me that as much wisdom as we think we have to teach little creatures who are brand new to this world, there’s a lot we can learn from them as well. And though I can’t quite be sure what’s going through Elliott’s mind as he pensively utters his signature “I love you,” I can guess that it’s a purer version of what the phrase actually means. It’s just a simple way to express happiness at seeing someone you enjoy, without all of gravitas we humans have placed on those three simple words. I’m quite certain that the world could use a lot more love these days, so it makes me proud to know that little Elliott is doing his part to add a bit more. And, when I look into his soulful brown eyes, I feel a beautiful bond that will continue to grow over the years ahead. In that moment, I also feel that beautiful sense of humbleness that comes from realizing you’re not, in fact, the teacher, but instead, being taught. I’m already learning that life can always be simpler when I let my best instincts and happiest emotions guide me. So, as I crawl through a mountain of toys while gurgling funny sounds to please a puppy, I realize we’ve quite a lot in common. In the end, we’re just two simple creatures in love, howling at the moon.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

