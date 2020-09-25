For our prompt of “Savory” today, I thought of a million lovely fall food dishes at once as I adore food. And while I equally enjoy sketching it, I decided to follow a different line of thought. I thought of the moments in between enjoying such lovely and delicious things. So we ended up with a beagle contemplating an empty plate. Dogs have a wonderful ability to give those little puppy dog eyes to show they’d really love some more food soon. And those same eyes tend to appear soon after it’s quickly devoured. Sometimes, as though nothing really happened at all. I experience this with my own dog Phineas all of the time. While I love the smell of yummy food cooking and that moment of such wonderful anticipation, I have to admit that I’m a touch sad when the experience is over. My puppy dog eyes don’t work on Philippe so I don’t get any more, as he’s actually trying to look out for me. But when a delicious food has disappeared, I’m always a touch melancholy and imagining that missing next bite.



I guess I’m like this with most of the things in life that I truly enjoy. The anticipation leading up to a fabulous moment, be it a vacation or a lovely holiday season, is often the best part. Perhaps this is my inner child simply counting down the days until Christmas each time, but that was one of my favorite moments of all. Still is actually. Not a lot has changed in how I approach life since I was a kid now that I really think about it. And though the world has changed in significant ways, I’m never entirely sure that’s gotten better. Indeed, in these current times, it can often feel like it’s only gotten worse. But, the reality is that I’m simply part of the world. The world itself doesn’t define me or who I am personally. I’m a little kid who loves to see possibilities and all of the happy things that I can explore that day. I want to find the best bits of life and celebrate them with all of my heart. No world, even a misguided one, can ever steal that thrill from me!

Though I’m always so positive in my outlook, this doesn’t mean that I’m detached from reality. There’s much that’s happening in the world today that could seem a bit bleak. And, each bad thing is mostly caused by humans. It’s ironic to think that many consider our own species so superior. Particularly when it’s the very species that seems to always be the cause of anything that’s creating an imbalance in the world. One would think a superior being would somehow know better than that. For humans, superior beings are only the ones that we haven’t met yet. Those impossible aliens from movies and cartoons. And while I love those stories about aliens, I often giggle at the fact that the very idea of a higher intelligence is so completely alien. For me personally, I certainly hope I don’t know everything. If I did, that would make life rather pointless. Instead, I’m learning each day and changing my mind along the way. Yet no matter what wonderfully creative and amazing thing I find while doing so, one thing is certain. I’ll always be hungry for more!

