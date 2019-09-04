When I put a prompt of “Shoes” on the list for this month, I realized I had already sketched every shoe I own. Certainly, a clear solution would be to simply sketch a pair of Philippe’s shoes, but they are always a bit drab and lacking in color. So, I hopped online and found this pair of Diadora sneakers that had a lovely retro color scheme. When they arrived, Philippe looked at me questioningly without saying an audible word, knowing I already have plenty of shoes to wear. I said, “I have a prompt of shoes this month and had nothing to sketch!” In my mind, it seemed perfectly justifiable and I was pleased with both my excuse, along with my novel solution. He simply grimaced, with that very particular emotion that wildly misguided logic tends to always bring out in people. Seeing his face, I followed up with, “they have really good arch support” which then made him nod approvingly. In truth, I had no idea, as I just liked the colors, but it added a level of practicality that was indeed missing from my first explanation. I still wasn’t on the path to full approval, so I told him, “I used credit card points so they didn’t cost anything at all.” And then, finally, he smiled.

In my defense, it’s been a full year since I acquired a new pair of shoes. I know, because I checked my Amazon account before ordering this pair to avoid a divorce. The last pair was nearly a year ago, but I just managed to sketch them last month. I also bought them with points, so in truth, I can’t remember the last time I paid outright for a pair of shoes. So, I’m quite certain I don’t have a shoe addiction, though I adore getting a new pair, but compared to Philippe I certainly must have one. It’s actually been more than three years since he last purchased a pair of shoes. While I get tired of styles, his black or brown approach means he just waits for the sole to come loose before finally replacing them. He has one pair that’s a drab blue, and I assumed these were only for wearing around the house. But, as we headed out to the theatre, I saw him sporting them and realized that shoes, to him, are just something functional, like underwear. Indeed, if you’re not in a dating mode, underwear is something only seen by your significant other, unless you’ve just attended a rowdy house party. But, I still like wearing fun underwear as well. That Mickey Mouse print down there is just my little secret that makes me smile during the day.

I also like to wear printed socks as they are mostly covered by jeans, but at just the right moment, reveal their true spice. Philippe joined me in this briefly, but then realized that one printed sock always gets lost in the laundry and it’s far more practical to just have black or gray socks that can always be easily paired in such an unfortunate event. It’s all quite logical really, so we now have mostly this version. But, there are still those rogue socks there and sometimes I just grab two different patterns and wear them for their sentimental value. In secret, I adore that Philippe has a bit of logic to add to my illogical approach to life. It’s definitely a wonderful balance. And, though we have an incredible amount in common, the differences in a relationship are always the most interesting. In the end, I adore our similarities, but I love those unique bits most of all. Those bits of personality that are simply like a hand-written signature. The same unusual approach to life that doesn’t surprise anyone who knows you well. Which is exactly why many of you won’t be at all surprised that I bought new shoes for this prompt.

