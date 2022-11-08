I Choose You

For our prompt of “Choice” today, I chose to make a little sketch of my dog Elliott as his first birthday is coming up next Thursday, and he’s officially becoming an adult. Beyond growing over five times larger than when he first came home, he’s also developing quite a fun and interesting personality. And thankfully, clocking in at just under 60 pounds, the vet says he’s likely done growing. But, he’s a bit too large to be considered a lapdog now, and is twice as large as our previous dog Phineas. Of course, this doesn’t stop him from still occasionally trying to hop on our laps, though rather unsuccessfully unless Philippe and I happen to be sitting next to one another, doubling the amount of available lap space. Yet, when I look at him today, I still see the same little soulful, imploring eyes that made us choose him out of all the other dogs at the shelter. It strikes me that the choices we make in life that come purely from a place of peaceful tenderness and universal compassion are always the most rewarding.
That’s not to say that it hasn’t been quite an adventure for us. Neither Philippe nor I had ever raised a puppy before, so we had no idea what to expect. I remember once when Elliott first arrived and Philippe suddenly jumped off the couch and checked on him as he was sleeping. “It looked like he wasn’t breathing!” he exclaimed. As it turns out, Elliott is simply a very sound sleeper. Yet, there would be many times along the way that we merely hoped we were doing the right thing and would question every decision that we made. “His ears aren’t symmetrical now. Is that a problem?” I asked on another day. The vet assured us that it wasn’t and that it was just a side effect caused by the cocktail of his 14 various breeds. For his part, Elliott never once had a concern about anything at all. He developed a wildly delighted and extremely social demeanor and has never been truly bothered by much. As long as there are enough toys, food, and love to go around, he’s always perfectly content.
And, I’ve been reminded that those are pretty much the only things that I require in life as well. Yeah, even the toys. Though these days, that includes art supplies. Yet, Elliott still has it much better than I do. He’s shielded from the hatefulness and toxicity that’s creeping up through our human culture. Mostly, because he has no interest in the news or the opposable thumbs required to use a smartphone. He instead focuses on his actual needs, which through all of our early fears turned out to be surprisingly few. Though, thinking back to that first day when we met him at the shelter, it always felt like we all knew what we really needed. It was one of the easiest decisions that I’ve ever made. It was a choice born out of pure optimism and love that made it impossible to second guess. There’s a beautiful rarity in that level of certainty. So, on this day, I’ve decided to take a moment to let my heart reminisce and enjoy that extraordinary, singular moment when Elliott and I first looked into each other’s eyes and silently said, “I choose you.”
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note and I’ll add it to my shop!
Oh Charlie, that is so very beautiful and I love the sketch of Elliott. He so looks as though he has some Doberman in him, which would make him gentle and loving. Your writing reminded me that the people who live the longest, the people who live to 100 and over, all have one thing in common – they all (at least the ones I have been privileged to talk to) just focused on their actual needs rather than being obsessed with the world and things. Rest and loving yourself are important and that just gives you more love and more time to go around. We can all learn a lot from Elliott. <3
Charlie, not to worry about human culture as the world does not end til God tells it to. Take care and keep loving just like He told us to.
Elliott would be very hard to resist! I know that feeling of knowing a pet is right for you, love at first sight, and it always seem to be true when it comes to pets. They just somehow know how to choose us.
We have much to learn from our dogs! How to relax and enjoy a patch of sunshine, how to make the most of our daily walks, …. Our Rosie is nearly 10 pounds and was a year old in May. She certainly has us wrapped around her little paws! I think the same might be said of Elliott!
if only everyone would learn about life from dogs, we’d be a happier society for sure! Elliott’s a lucky dog to have found you and Philippe!
Wonderful Charlie. Love is a beautiful thing. (K)