GUEST ARTIST: “Drawing Back To Art” by Ian Thomson

, 0
Honfleur Nice France Watercolor Illustration by Ian Thomson

My name is Ian Thomson and I’m from Twickenham, London, England. I enjoyed Art at school and was quite good at it, but I was of an age when Art was not considered a stable career choice so I pursued what my parents called “a real job.” For me, that became insurance and risk management.

Mountain Lodge Big Sky Montana

Forty-five years later and semi-retired, I have been lucky enough to return to my passion. In between times, I stole time to make the occasional sketch on business trips overseas using a small A6 blank-leafed sketchbook with propelling pencil.

Street Scene IllustrationThis was secreted in my travel bag with an eraser and a small tin of Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolour paint tabs. I’d lean against a lamppost in Shanghai or sit on a bench in Paris frantically scribbling the essence of what I saw, throwing bits of colour onto it later if time allowed.

Pig and Pallet smokehouse Devon Watercolor Illustration

As the son of an architect, I was more intrigued by the detail of buildings, monuments and mechanical structures than landscapes and people so targets became old pubs, institutional buildings and churches. Two years ago, I found I had more time on my hands and it was the same subject matter that inspired me again. I admit London, England, my main home, is rammed with brilliant architectural history so it was natural for me to focus on this first.

Houses of Parliament Nelsons Column Drawing Ian Thomson

I produced a series of fine-line drawings of famous London sights sold as postcards through the London Tourist Information Centre at St. Pauls. At the same time, I produced a series of line drawings of Richmond-Upon-Thames – one of the leafier, village-like areas of London, again in postcard format. My current postcards of a coastal village in Topsham Devon, England show this well.

I enjoyed fine-line drawing but wanted to develop my use of colour. I started with delicate watercolour wash on ink outline and at the same time I attended a 10 week 2-hourly watercolour class at my local community college near my home in Twickenham, London. This introduced me to a range of basic watercolour techniques that became the foundation of practice for me.

Richmond Lock and Weir Illustration

I was lucky enough to have friends and contacts who encouraged me and commissioned occasional works – mostly individual homes where they lived or were leaving! I remained with Winsor and Newton Cotman watercolour but now in tubes. I still have several small tins of Cotman watercolour tabs though!

Terraced House Twickenham Watercolor Illustration

I draw first, invariably pencil (usually Staedtler Mars) then overdraw in ink (Rotring Rapidograph or Mitsubishi Uni Pin) or I just draw with ink including rework. I use watercolour first in block then add fine line detail in ink or vice versa.

Richmond upon thames river scene Illustration

I have since bought a much larger paint-mixing palette to get a lot more water on my brushes and this is helping me develop a looser, perhaps more natural outcome.

The subject matter tends to direct me as to which watercolour technique to adopt and paper to use but I paint wet on wet, wet on dry (layering) and will use ink outline either before or after colour. I use 220 – 300gsm paper medium or course, white or off-white.

Venice By The Water Watercolor Illustration by Ian Thomson

Wet on wet is the most exciting but people will remind you – as if we need it – that it is also the most frustrating because when its right the result is a thing of beauty, when its wrong its very hard work to recover! Whatever happens, have many happy hours painting everyone!

Ian Thomson
Website
Twitter
Instagram

.

