For today’s Doodlewash prompt of “Ice,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Freeze” I ended up with some penguins. I happened to see a video scroll by that was showing penguins jumping out of the water, across the ice, and sometimes just jumping in place. I don’t know what it was, but it sucked me in and more minutes later than I’m willing to admit, I had watched quite a few penguin videos. They are just the cutest creatures! So, I imagined a couple of them leaving the colony behind to embrace their individuality by leaping across the icy water together. Sort of like the movie Thelma & Louise, but with a much happier ending. It’s fun to try new things! I’m having a blast sketching my own made up scenes this month with a bit more ink and much more imagination. And, to top things off, the temperatures here have finally dropped and the chill of autumn has arrived! I may be part penguin as I adore cold weather, but I’m tragically less athletic. Still, I’m very gleeful about heading into a lovely fall weekend and I hope all of you have a fabulous weekend as well!

This was my first full scene this month in my inky new style, so I’m still trying to determine my favorite balance between ink and watercolor. My goal this month is to make sure that all of my ink sketches can stand on their own. My typical sketches are simple contours, letting watercolor rule the show, so this is something totally different for me. And I have lots of lots more practice to go before I’m feeling confident in my approach.

Yet, the fact that I actually started with a human rather than an animal this month shows just how committed I am to jumping out from my own personal norm. It’s wildly fun! I really do hope you’re enjoying these, of course, but I’m having so much fun it feels like I’m back at the beginning of my art journey. I’m learning bits about pen and ink drawing as I go, and hopping online to find a bit of a tutorial when I get stuck. I say a bit, because, yep, super short attention span, unless penguins are involved, but I can still learn quite a lot in five minutes. Today, though, I just played around with everything I’ve learned so far to see what might happen. And then some penguins appeared.

Tomorrow, Philippe and I are headed to the wedding of one of my best friends. She’s creative and awesome and I’m so thrilled to be there to celebrate. But, there will also be a crowd, which is something I typically avoid, much like these penguins. Thankfully, they’ll be lots of people I already know as I’m only good at rambling, not actually drumming up what those who know how to do it call “chit chat.” So, I hope to find someone in the midst that might like a real one-on-one conversation instead as I usually do. That said, I also think that in my current state of branching out, I should mingle a bit more than usual. Comfort zones are there to protect us, but sometimes that keep us from actually enjoying life to its fullest. Still, I don’t have any good opening lines for total strangers, so I’m completely at a disadvantage. Many choose sports as a commonality, but I don’t like them at all, so I’m already the uncommon one. Yet, I vow to not fly away this time, but stay and try some chit chat. Though, do let know in the comments if you happen to know any good icebreakers.

