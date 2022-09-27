Ice Cream Dream

For our prompt of “Ice Cream” today, I made a Neapolitan ice cream sundae. At my age, I still enjoy a bit of ice cream, with a big emphasis on the “bit” part. In other words, I’ll just have a single scoop. This is not my first choice, but it’s a much healthier approach. My Inner Child disagrees with me, of course, and thinks that when it comes to ice cream, more must definitely be better. My grown-up version of an ice cream treat is to make an affogato, which sounds fancier than it is. It’s really just taking a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drowning it in espresso. Yet, what it lacks in true decadence it makes up for in delicious flavor. I always pop a maraschino cherry on top when I sketch a sundae for a bit of color, but in truth, I’m not a super fan of candied fruit in general. But, I am in love with whipped cream and feel it makes about any dessert more exciting.
As a kid, I loved vanilla ice cream with a little bit of honey on top. The flavor was nice, but the odd texture of the cold honey was part of the allure as well. In fact, I favored all sorts of yellowish desserts over the more popular chocolate varieties. Tapioca pudding and snickerdoodle cookies were also at the top of my list. Strawberry was my next favorite flavor on the Neapolitan scale. When I’d have a slice of Neapolitan ice cream, I would always eat the chocolate first, because I liked it the least and would then be left with just my two favorite flavors. I do, however, adore dark chocolate in its purer forms. That said, Philippe really loves dark chocolate and will sometimes get the kind that’s over 90% cocoa. I tried it and as the bitter flavor shattered in my mouth, I quickly realized that I don’t have the culinary palate for something quite that pure. Though my tastes when it comes to savory foods has grown up with time, my dessert cravings are still very much the same as when I was a little kid.
Perhaps that’s why I love these sweet treats. I saw molasses cookies for sale the other day and I immediately wanted to grab some, though I resisted the urge. It reminded me of eating them at family gatherings and the giddy anticipation that came with the initial aromas as they filled my grandmother’s kitchen. What feels like a distant history now comes flooding back in that moment. It’s a lovely feeling. Even if my “good sense” stops me from indulging in the actual treat now, I can still indulge in those beautiful happy memories. Though, yeah, this didn’t at all stop me from my not-even-remotely-subtle suggestion that Philippe make some molasses cookies for me at some point in the impossibly-near-hey-why-not-tomorrow future. Sadly, no molasses of any sort was added to our shopping cart. But, that good feeling was still there like a warm hug that lasts just a bit longer than expected. While the world keeps changing in ways that aren’t particularly wonderful, I can always find solace in those simple memories from the past. And, even if my body keeps changing in ways that aren’t particularly wonderful, I can still enjoy the impossibly sweet idea of indulging in a childhood treat. Even if, in the end, it’s only an ice cream dream.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Yellow Ochre, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note and I’ll add it to my shop!
Hey Charlie I give you permission since I baked about 30 – 32 choc chip cookies using Ghirardelli chips, the very best, but not their horrid recipe (two cups of suga, brown and white? Egg? Soda? Salt?). I used 3/4 cup white sugar and only the whites of the egg. I filled two bags. The kids got one and I ate my way through mine. It took about a week at three per day. Strange, as soon as the freezer bag was empty I lost my weeks long urge for cookies. Pumpkin pie in October and then that is it til Christmas (scotch shortbread, the kids get a bag and some for me). Enjoy!
Aww those cookies sound delicious, Linda!! 😃💕 Philippe always uses a shockingly less amount of sugar than any recipe calls for. Still plenty sweet. And, shortbread is sooo yummy as well. I think I go through phases as well.. once I have something for a week then it holds be over for quite some time before the cravings return! 😉💕
Thankums. Look for lactose free ice cream, forget what it is called now, but I have had it and it is wonderfu. Ask your grocer. If it doesn’t work mail it to me hahaha.
As I become older, I tolerate lactose less and less, so if I do have ice cream for a treat I suffer later. Keeps me honest though. I might go ahead and indulge from time to time but I’m not inclined to keep indulging!
That used to be me and hamburgers… hehe… I’d eat one or two each summer, but each time it was painful! Can’t digest red meat properly. So, I gave them up a couple years ago deciding it wasn’t quite worth it! 😉
I am with you on vanilla (Ice cream, cake, pudding, etc). Unfortunately, regular ice cream doesn’t agree with me anymore but our local shop makes a vegan vanilla using coconut milk that is quite good. Yes also to whipped cream and Snickerdoodles. In fact, for my birthday each year my husband bakes me some of his amazing salted caramel Snickerdoodles. Sometimes I even share them with the rest of the family! 🙂 Take care!
Yay! A fellow vanilla-lover! And salted caramel snickerdoodles sound sooooo good! I haven’t had a regular snickerdoodle in a few years now, so this year I’m determined to fix that alarming trend! lol! 😉💕
Delicious looking ice-cream, Charlie. My regular Sunday lunch dessert is a couple of scoops of cornish ice-cream in a bowl, with a sprinkling of granola.
Thanks so much, Gary! 😃💕 That sounds like the perfect Sunday ritual indeed! Yum!!
Hey Charlie,
I want to grab that sundae and laze through an entire afternoon enjoying it. Though my sundae would have double-flavored scoops of ice cream so I can pack in more flavors… chocolate banana, cappuccino butter pecan, mango passionfruit for instance. No! Not because I have exotic or grown-up tastes… simply because I can’t have ice cream more than a couple of times a year and then I have a hard time deciding one flavor to settle on. Plus my sundae would have 3 flavors of wafer straws too! You’ve got me dreaming wildly Charlie… and since I’ve got a breather today, am gonna indulge in my thought bubbles. Thanks a ton for this. I couldn’t have used my time better. 🙂 Love you loads,
Love,
Mugdha
Aww yay! Indulge away! I think one of the reasons I ended up liking vanilla was because making a choice of just one of the more exotic flavors was too intimidating. hehe One place served what they called “Sweet Cream” which was just the base used in all of their ice cream, so I would get a single dip cone of that in the end. Much love to you! Hope you have a lovely week, my friend! 😃💕
Bonjour…..je ne sais pas ce que c est que la mélasse ? Je vais chercher. Peut être qu en France ça se nomme autrement ? Philippe aurait pu faire pour vous un gâteau avec de la mélasse ? C est là où nous nous rendons compte que changer de pays n est pas seulement parler une autre langue. Moi aussi je ne supporte plus les glaces au lactose juste je puis encore manger les sorbets. Bien ! Une oeuvre de Vous sans un animal ajouté. Portez vous bien. A vous lire. Vous semblez tellement et souvent lutter en vous privant. et vous ne parlez jamais de sport de gymnastique
Bonjour, Cathy! 😃💕 I believe it is la mélasse in French, but not sure how its used. I just know it from the delicious cookies my grandmother made. And, sorbets are sooo good as well! As for sport, I do a lot of walking for exercise and used to do yoga as well. I don’t really deprive myself that much, but to my Inner Child, any level of restraint feels like torture! lol
This is great 🙂
Thanks so much, Brenda! 😃💕
This looks good enough to eat! It reminds me of when my daughter and I make occasional Ice Cream Sundaes! Yum! 😋