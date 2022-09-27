Ice Cream Dream

For our prompt of “Ice Cream” today, I made a Neapolitan ice cream sundae. At my age, I still enjoy a bit of ice cream, with a big emphasis on the “bit” part. In other words, I’ll just have a single scoop. This is not my first choice, but it’s a much healthier approach. My Inner Child disagrees with me, of course, and thinks that when it comes to ice cream, more must definitely be better. My grown-up version of an ice cream treat is to make an affogato, which sounds fancier than it is. It’s really just taking a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drowning it in espresso. Yet, what it lacks in true decadence it makes up for in delicious flavor. I always pop a maraschino cherry on top when I sketch a sundae for a bit of color, but in truth, I’m not a super fan of candied fruit in general. But, I am in love with whipped cream and feel it makes about any dessert more exciting.



As a kid, I loved vanilla ice cream with a little bit of honey on top. The flavor was nice, but the odd texture of the cold honey was part of the allure as well. In fact, I favored all sorts of yellowish desserts over the more popular chocolate varieties. Tapioca pudding and snickerdoodle cookies were also at the top of my list. Strawberry was my next favorite flavor on the Neapolitan scale. When I’d have a slice of Neapolitan ice cream, I would always eat the chocolate first, because I liked it the least and would then be left with just my two favorite flavors. I do, however, adore dark chocolate in its purer forms. That said, Philippe really loves dark chocolate and will sometimes get the kind that’s over 90% cocoa. I tried it and as the bitter flavor shattered in my mouth, I quickly realized that I don’t have the culinary palate for something quite that pure. Though my tastes when it comes to savory foods has grown up with time, my dessert cravings are still very much the same as when I was a little kid.

Perhaps that’s why I love these sweet treats. I saw molasses cookies for sale the other day and I immediately wanted to grab some, though I resisted the urge. It reminded me of eating them at family gatherings and the giddy anticipation that came with the initial aromas as they filled my grandmother’s kitchen. What feels like a distant history now comes flooding back in that moment. It’s a lovely feeling. Even if my “good sense” stops me from indulging in the actual treat now, I can still indulge in those beautiful happy memories. Though, yeah, this didn’t at all stop me from my not-even-remotely-subtle suggestion that Philippe make some molasses cookies for me at some point in the impossibly-near-hey-why-not-tomorrow future. Sadly, no molasses of any sort was added to our shopping cart. But, that good feeling was still there like a warm hug that lasts just a bit longer than expected. While the world keeps changing in ways that aren’t particularly wonderful, I can always find solace in those simple memories from the past. And, even if my body keeps changing in ways that aren’t particularly wonderful, I can still enjoy the impossibly sweet idea of indulging in a childhood treat. Even if, in the end, it’s only an ice cream dream.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in