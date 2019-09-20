Hello. My name is Ilse Hviid and I was born in Sweden in 1962. I live in Malmö in a small apartment, with a room, a kitchen, a bathroom and most importantly, my studio. I love to paint and have been drawing and painting for as long as I can remember. I had lots of paper, paint, brushes and pens of all kind as a child. They were my favorite toys. Still are actually.

Drawing and painting is a kind of mindfulness as well as an opportunity to invent and create something new, something never seen before. I am inspired from almost everything that I experience in life. It is my comfort when feeling sad, and expressing my joy when feeling happy. It’s a way to escape into the flow when everyday life is boring and a way to deal with difficulties in life.

I will not leave the flat for any reason without a small pen and a sketchbook. I sketch when sitting on the train, waiting for my coffee at a restaurant or in the dentist’s waiting room, in the park, sitting on a bench at the square, at the beach, or just any place when I get a spare minute.

Over the years, I have been using almost any kind of paint. I did paint tiny landscapes in acrylics and watercolors, wood imitation and marbling in oil or acrylic on furniture and walls as well as large canvases in oil, pretty often with a motif of some fruit or veggie. I actually worked as a professional construction painter for over a decade. I do not anymore due to an injury. But, I paint large abstract oils and sweet little watercolors.

Nowadays I work as a teacher in artist painting in evening classes. I teach painting as in oil, acrylic, watercolors, drawing and kroki.

In my free time I paint. This spring and summer, I made a special effort to really become friends with watercolor. I consider myself as a kind of newbie in watercolors, as I only took a class for a single weekend about 25 years ago. Well, I got myself a bunch of fine watercolor papers of some different grains, a couple of nice brushes and a sweet little box of high quality half pans, and set the goal of doing a small painting every day. I had so much fun!

I painted on my summer trip, at the beach and in the park, but mostly I sat on my balcony in the warm summer evenings, watching the sunset and painting the stunning view of the city, my tomatoes growing and my glass of water (well sometimes glass of wine) as well as some pieces just trying to catch the feeling from the moment and not so much the things actually seen. I painted using my right hand and sometimes using my left hand, to challenge myself.

I love the flow, and the lightness of the watercolors, and the surprise moments when using a new kind of watercolor paper. A fine grain, hot press paper will get a different result from a rough grain. I might like the rough grain the best. I use a lot of different brands. Some papers I prefer are Fabriano, Canson and Bockingford. For watercolor paints, I enjoy several different kinds such as Winsor & Newton, Schminke, Daniel Smith, and Van Gogh. For brushes, I enjoy Da Vinci, Sakura, Isabey, and some brushes that are really old and the names are not readable anymore.

This winter I’d like to learn to make watercolor paint by myself as I am a passionate collector of pigments. All the paintings shown are made this lovely summer, and I will continue to paint until my hands are falling off.

Ilse Hviid

