Imagined Places

For our prompt of “Mushroom” today, I made a sketch of a couple of bunnies nestled in some colorful oversized mushrooms. I’ve been seeing lots of little rabbits in my neighborhood so they were the first creature to come to mind today. Our little puppy Elliott, who is not quite as little now as when he arrived a few months ago, often tries to chase them. When they run and disappear into a bush or a bunch of flowers, he stops immediately while seemingly transfixed and in complete awe, as though they’ve magically disappeared into an alternate dimension. While I know that’s not likely what happened, it’s fun to consider the world through his eyes. Perhaps those bunnies were just visiting our world for a moment before dashing back to a much more colorful and peaceful storybook world. It’s fun to dream about such things and even more fun to sketch scenes from my own imagination like this one. I’ve always loved dreaming of imaginary places ever since I was a little kid, so it’s fun to bring those places to life, at least on the pages of my sketchbook.



When I was a kid, I remember playing inside the branches of a weeping willow. The willowy green limbs sagged all the way to the ground, creating a cool and inviting dome of shade during the summer months. It was like nature had created a fun fort just for us kids. I remember the dappled light through the leaves and how it didn’t simply shine, but actually seemed to sparkle. The effect was truly amazing and made me feel like I had actually traveled to another dimension. Or, at least that’s where my imagination would take me. In the summer evenings, the sun would start to disappear and would be replaced by the intermittent glow of fireflies as they danced around the base of the tree, pulsing dots of green and gold light. While the effect was incredible to witness as it naturally occurred, I would dream up stories about magical fairies and tiny aliens, not necessarily in the same story, but sometimes it could happen.

In truth, anything could happen. That was the beauty of letting my mind take me wherever it wanted to go. I know I still do this quite often as an adult, but I have to remind myself to go there. It’s not quite as natural as it used to be when I was young. Yet often, when Philippe and I are taking our pup for a walk, we’ll invent dialogue for the various creatures that we encounter along the way. It’s fun to imagine what a bunny might be thinking as they sit stock-still waiting for us to pass. Or, to dream up what that groundhog is thinking about while sitting upright and watching the setting sun. Those squirrels are definitely plotting something, and we’ll come up with an ever-changing narrative of what they might be planning next. What seems in the moment as just a lot of silly fun is really so much more. I love bending my mind away from the monotony of reality and letting my creativity take me to more fanciful locations. It’s that childlike superpower that never really goes away. Just beyond that next mushroom, there’s a world of possibilities to be explored if we free our minds and take the time to visit and enjoy those wonderful imagined places.

