For our prompt of “Windmill” today, I opted for a little doodle of one with some tulips in the foreground. While this is not a view that I would normally see where I live, it’s fun to imagine and sketch. And, it’s a lovely reminder that even during this exceptional moment in time, there are still so many wonderful things in the world. I’ve always found windmills fascinating and it’s really wondrous indeed to think of just how long this invention has been around. This version dates back to the 12th century. And tulips always make me happy as they are a beautiful sign that spring has finally arrived here. Today, was a beautiful sunny day with just a few puffy clouds in the sky. It was nice to get outside for a bit and go for a long walk, after being trapped at home for so long. Nature always has a way of lifting my spirits and making me smile.
This is the season where Philippe and I love visiting our local zoo, because it’s so expansive and simply a beautiful place to walk. But, like so many things today, it’s closed for the moment, of course. So, we downloaded a game called Planet Zoo where we can build our own! The graphics are amazing and it’s fun to see all of the animals and scenery. Of course, you have to build it as you go, so it will be awhile before it’s transformed into a full and proper zoo. I’m quickly discovering that it’s extremely technical as well, so my attention span flags a bit. Thankfully, Philippe has taken to all of the technical details and the virtual zoo is coming along nicely. I mostly just like do the decorating and adding all of the trees along with naming all of the animals. It’s certainly not as good as the real thing, but in times like these, it’s a wonderful diversion.
And even though we’re indoors much more of the time now, seeing the sun, blue sky, and flowers outdoors has been such a beautiful thing. It will be a long time indeed before I’m ever able to travel to see a windmill like this one in person, but sketching one made me smile. My sketchbook is my own little virtual world. It’s a place where I can imagine anything I like and visit it in my mind. Though this is something I’ve always loved DOing, it’s been extra helpful during these days of quarantine. I still get to travel to places. I still get to revel in the beautiful of the world around me. That’s a gift that I truly treasure. There’s so many places I’d like to visit one day in reality, but until that time, I know that I can still experience a lovely mini vacation each and every day. When I sit down to make a quick little doodle and color something new. In that moment, I’ll always be transported to somewhere else, somewhere lovely, as I once again enjoy a bit of imagined travel.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
A quick trip to Holland Michigan will get you a windmill closer to home. And if your timing is right, glorious tulips. I didn’t do anything much today except nap and play on the net. Yesterday evening I planted some tomato seeds to start some plants. I hope I can get some at the nursery when planting season comes, but you just don’t know what is going to happen with this crazy virus. So better safe than sorry.
Another cheery sunny scene Charlie which is very welcome. Spring allergy season appears to have started to hit here. I made some disposable facemasks from a few of my shop towels that I use in my studio. No one wants me around them when I am sneezing. I will need to mask up if I have to make a food run. On a happy note I will venture out in the yard tomorrow to see if the daffodils are poking up yet.
I absolutely love this!
Cheerful imaginary journey, Charlie!! Good for lifting spirits! Thank you!
I’ve been to Holland but I got there from England via the Channel Crossing. I got so truly, absolutely, awfully seasick that they almost turned me away because I looked so obviously ill. I was only there for a couple of days before beginning my ‘if it’s Tuesday, it must be Belgium’ tour, and didn’t see a single windmill! I was robbed!
Lovely sketch of the windmill and tulips. I have never been to the famous tulip garden in Amsterdam!😢 But it reminded me of my 2 months stay in Utrecht ( 35 kms from Amsterdam) two decades back. How time flies…
Wonderful colors, Charlie! Love this sketch!
Very nice and beautiful
Beautiful doodle Charlie.
Beautiful painting