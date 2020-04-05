For our prompt of “Windmill” today, I opted for a little doodle of one with some tulips in the foreground. While this is not a view that I would normally see where I live, it’s fun to imagine and sketch. And, it’s a lovely reminder that even during this exceptional moment in time, there are still so many wonderful things in the world. I’ve always found windmills fascinating and it’s really wondrous indeed to think of just how long this invention has been around. This version dates back to the 12th century. And tulips always make me happy as they are a beautiful sign that spring has finally arrived here. Today, was a beautiful sunny day with just a few puffy clouds in the sky. It was nice to get outside for a bit and go for a long walk, after being trapped at home for so long. Nature always has a way of lifting my spirits and making me smile.



This is the season where Philippe and I love visiting our local zoo, because it’s so expansive and simply a beautiful place to walk. But, like so many things today, it’s closed for the moment, of course. So, we downloaded a game called Planet Zoo where we can build our own! The graphics are amazing and it’s fun to see all of the animals and scenery. Of course, you have to build it as you go, so it will be awhile before it’s transformed into a full and proper zoo. I’m quickly discovering that it’s extremely technical as well, so my attention span flags a bit. Thankfully, Philippe has taken to all of the technical details and the virtual zoo is coming along nicely. I mostly just like do the decorating and adding all of the trees along with naming all of the animals. It’s certainly not as good as the real thing, but in times like these, it’s a wonderful diversion.

And even though we’re indoors much more of the time now, seeing the sun, blue sky, and flowers outdoors has been such a beautiful thing. It will be a long time indeed before I’m ever able to travel to see a windmill like this one in person, but sketching one made me smile. My sketchbook is my own little virtual world. It’s a place where I can imagine anything I like and visit it in my mind. Though this is something I’ve always loved DOing, it’s been extra helpful during these days of quarantine. I still get to travel to places. I still get to revel in the beautiful of the world around me. That’s a gift that I truly treasure. There’s so many places I’d like to visit one day in reality, but until that time, I know that I can still experience a lovely mini vacation each and every day. When I sit down to make a quick little doodle and color something new. In that moment, I’ll always be transported to somewhere else, somewhere lovely, as I once again enjoy a bit of imagined travel.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in