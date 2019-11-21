For our prompt of “Mug” today, I chose my favorite mug that I use every morning. This was my view this very morning, only the plate was empty as I’d just eaten some scrambled eggs. There were little flecks of egg there, but in my mind I imagined a lovely slice of pumpkin pie. I quickly doodled a simple ink outline, adding in the completely dreamed up slice of pie. With such little ink, splashes of watercolor had to conjure up my dream from there. In reality, I didn’t get a slice of pumpkin pie tonight, but Philippe did make a lovely spinach and goat cheese quiche. So, I did get something rather pie-like after all. I was thrilled and felt like a kid with magic crayon. Even if it didn’t produce the exact drawing, it was delicious and something vaguely similar that I equally adore. In truth, I have to admit to simply loving pastry and pie crust. It’s truly the most amazing thing in the world. And it’s only during this time of year that Trader Joe’s has their frozen puff pastry imported from France. I’ve been getting one each time we go on our weekly grocery trip, until Philippe told me to stop because our freezer was full. This pastry is considered seasonal, because it’s for imagined sweet things, but we love to use it for savory dishes that are amazing year round. So, I’m determined that we’ll be stocked and ready for the coming year.

There are actually lots of foods that only make an appearance this time of year. Last year we didn’t get our Anthon Berg chocolates from Costco because we waited to late and they disappeared. So, this year, we’ve already gotten two boxes. There’s also a bourbon aged maple syrup that only shows up this time of year. Philippe was thrilled to see it, but I had to remind him that he’d already stocked four jugs in our garage. While I love that there’s a comeback of family recipes this time of year, I’m not as fond of the grocery approach. It’s like this is the only time of year that Americans care about food and ingredients so everything gets exceptional overnight. While this may be largely true, it’s sad that these treats aren’t available year round here. Yet, it’s always good to know that more people are having more gatherings and celebrating with extra lovely treats with their friends and family. That’s why I love this time of year most of all. It’s like that little reward for making it through another year in the first place. No matter what you celebrate these last few months of the year, there’s always something beautiful and exceptional happening. It’s like we’re all celebrating a global birthday together.

And indeed, perhaps we are. Another year is coming to a close in just a few weeks. Perhaps, like me, you perfectly failed to DO everything you imagined you might. But I hope also, like me, you had a perfectly awesome time trying! That’s pretty much how I live each day. I start it with a lovely mug of coffee and I end it with patting myself on the back saying, “you did all you could, and yay for tomorrow!” While this almost sounds a bit sad, it’s not at all. I live each day doing all I happily can. I don’t try to do more than feels right in the moment. Everything will work out as it’s intended and I always want to be sure I’m experiencing joy in whatever I choose to do next. That said, I have a lovely habit of stressing myself out by adding way too many things to my plate. But, then I pick through them. Some are just flecks of egg and others have the potential to become pumpkin pie. It’s the world of a dreamer to be sure, yet it’s a lovely world to inhabit. I never try to force things to happen, but there’s never really any harm in imagining a treat.

