For our prompt of “Ladybug” today, I only had time for a sketch of just the little beetle itself. Of course, since it nearly filled my sketchbook page it wasn’t quite as little anymore. I would never want to meet a ladybug this huge and far prefer them in their original super tiny form. Ladybugs, or ladybirds, only live for up to one year. In that time they can still scarf down about 5,000 aphids making them a gardener’s dream. Yet, that’s a really short life by human standards. Sometimes, I find myself wishing I could accomplish something, yet pushing it off to some arbitrary date in the future. “I’ve got time,” I’ll say to myself as I try to convince me that I’m not just being a touch lazy. Sometimes, it might also be a touch of fear that’s holding me back. So, I wondered what it might be like if I changed my thinking. What could DO in a year to push all of those dreams forward, rather than just hope they’ll happen someday?



This is something I’ve been considering quite a lot as last year wasn’t as productive as I’d hoped it would be. I thought I would publish multiple books and maybe even make some more videos. Well, that didn’t quite happen. Okay, it didn’t happen at all. Instead, life happened, and I sort of got lost in all of my grand plans and told myself I’d start again next year. So, this year, I’m going to live it like I’m a ladybug and try to make more of those things happen. I’m still not sure on making lots of videos as I don’t really have the time and would rather write more books instead. But, I am returning to awesome free online Sketchbook Revival Workshop this year, so I’ll hope you’ll sign up and catch my second-ever video appearance when it goes live later this month! Also, my next Sketching Stuff Activity book, this one is all about sketching food, will be available later this month as well. I don’t know what it is about spring, but I get sort of crazy motivated and suddenly everything happens at once!

Spring still hasn’t officially started, so I feel like I have a bit of a head start this year. Hopefully, I’ll be able to make more things happen before the year ends. But, one thing I’m certain about is that no matter what happens, or fails to happen, I’m always going to be kind to myself. It’s always enough to just try something. Maybe something amazing will come of it or maybe I’ll just learn more along the way. Either way, I’ll chalk it all up to a success. If I’ve learned one important thing on this journey, it’s that DOing is everything. Even if it’s just a little bit each and every day. That time all adds up and exciting things can come from those little advances I make while playing around in my sketchbook. Which is where you’ll still always find me today, no matter what else I’ve got going on in my life. Page by page, I just keep right on dreaming of about all of the things I might be able to DO, in just one year.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in