For our prompt of “Lotus Flower” today, I sketched a single blossom being admired by a little frog. The lotus blossom is a symbol of enlightenment and hope. It rises out of the murkiest of waters and still manages to bloom. It’s my sincere hope that this troubled world will one day rise up and bloom with a spirit of community and equality. Nature always reminds me that we’re all connected as one. We are all equal. And, we are far stronger when we come together and share our art and our voice. Sketching always brings me to a place of zen that provides a moment of quiet meditation. I let my own internal thoughts guide me to create something. And, I’m always led to creating images of happiness and hope. I have to believe that this is what the world is meant to be like. One born out of peace and harmony. At least, in my own childlike way, I know that this better world is the one that we all deserve.



Though I know there are lots of people who like to plan what they create, I tend to just grab for whatever inspires me in the moment. In truth, I think I’ve done that since I was a child. I’ve never liked to fuss over lots of planning and organization. I’d be hit with a burst of creativity and then jump in head first and start making something. I’ve always thought this was a terrible approach really, and one that just wasn’t thoughtful enough. Then I saw an interview with a writer who was talking about how she just jumped in and began writing her stories, letting the characters guide her. Indeed, she’d call out to her husband and remark on something funny that one of her characters just said. Sure, she wrote the dialogue, but she didn’t plan to write it. It surprised her in the very moment that it appeared. I think that’s my favorite part of creating something. When the very act of DOing it reveals the direction the idea should travel next.

I love an organic process where things grow as they should and I get to be just as surprised along the way as to how everything turns out. And better yet, I’m never disappointed because I simply forgot to set any real expectations. I certainly hope that whatever I create turns out to be something rather lovely, but that’s certainly never the goal. I just want to make new things. Things I’ve never quite seen before I made them. I want to go to that special place I’ve found where I get to live inside my own world and shut that other world out for just a moment. Then return with renewed thinking as to how I might do my part to help during these troubled times. My world is one filled with light and hope and love for the unparalleled beauty found in nature. When I’m sketching stuff, I put all of my hopes and dreams into what I’m making. I’m mesmerized, as I once again enjoy that enlightening feeling of finding hope in this moment.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

