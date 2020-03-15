For our prompt of “Caterpillar,” I chose a little one of the monarch variety. I love these caterpillars and find them beautiful even though they can’t quite compete with the beauty of what they will soon become. My mother loves monarchs and butterflies in general so even the caterpillar version always makes me think of her. Today was a rather quiet day as Philippe and I just spent the day relaxing. In the midst of current events, we’re staying close to home and not going out much. It was cloudy and cold here today and certainly felt more like winter, rather than spring. We went for a walk with our dog Phineas and thought he’d give up quickly, but he was in the mood to explore so it was a long chilly walk indeed. But great to get out of the house for awhile and stretch our legs a bit. And it was quite lovely to have a little extra time to sketch and paint!

The world seems to have slowed to a crawl a bit these days. It’s a very strange moment to live in, to be sure. When we went out for our walk, the streets were mostly empty and only other people with dogs were out walking. Phineas has never been social, tending to lunge at other dogs in a rather rude way. We normally get glances as we constantly avoid people, but these days, it’s just normal behavior so it doesn’t seem quite so impolite. Once home, of course, Phineas parked his butt on the heater vent in an effort to warm up, while undoubtedly questioning his choices. I actually got too cold on the walk, wimped out and came home a few minutes early. In my defense, it was also a super windy day which always makes the cold even more unpleasant. For a brief moment, I considered joining Phineas on the heater vent, but that would probably have just been too weird.

Tonight we’re awaiting our groceries which we ordered online from Whole Foods and I just received a message that some items were out of stock. Pretty much anything in a can is no longer available. But, I snuck in a key lime pie at the last moment when Philippe turned to check his phone, and it appears that will still be in the mix. So, I’m rather excited. I’ll be getting dessert this evening at least! As ever, it’s always the little things in life that make everything a bit better. Though truly, life has gotten very, very different for everyone at this moment. It’s not at all the same as it was at this time last year. So much has changed. But, we’re all in this together, so together we can make our way through it. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to happen. And when we’re on the other side, I hope we’ll remember what it took to get there. That collective reasoning and love for one another that wasn’t quite as prevalent before all of this. Side by side, we’ll tackle all of the problems before us head on and make strides to to improve the world, inch by inch.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

