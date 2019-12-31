Today for our prompt of “Scarf,” I decided to sketch a little kitten wearing one while admiring the falling snow. I love watching kittens and how they’re totally and completely fascinated with everything around them. This actually applies to children as well, which is why when I sketch I always have my inner child there for inspiration. Heading into a new year, I’m so excited for all of the things coming next. I don’t know exactly what they will all be, of course, but that doesn’t stop me from being thrilled all the same. What I adore is the same thing I adored when I was a little kitten myself. There were so many possibilities and the world seemed endlessly intriguing. As an adult, it’s easy to approach this same idea with a feeling of being perfectly overwhelmed. There’s just so much to do and try and so little time to DO it all. I get a bit stressed when I think about those possibilities with my adult brain. But when I look at all those swirling opportunities with the eyes of a child, I simply see a snow globe full of beautiful chances that, if I’m daring enough, I just might take.

I had someone tell me recently that I seemed confident, which actually confounded me as this isn’t the case at all. Or, at least how I’ve always thought it was defined. It’s that feeling of being self-assured and this isn’t really how I feel much of the time. I often wish my sketches were better or that I could create those effortless and gestural lines of the illustrators I adore. But, that doesn’t stop me from showing up with my own little sketch each day. And that’s the trick. I don’t have to actually be confident to seem that way to others. Showing up each day to sketch and write makes it appear that I’m rather certain that I have something worth sharing. I’m not at all sure about that. But, I certainly hope that what I share is something a few folks might enjoy. Instead, I would more accurately describe myself as hopeful and optimistic. I believe that my words and pictures will reach whoever needs to hear that particular story. Like this one, about a kitten filled with hope, who makes a silent wish upon a snowflake.

As I get older, my wishful hope is that my heart continues to stay young. I want to always be able to look at the world like I’m viewing it for the very first time. I want to see each line and shape of everything around me as if I’m the first to ever notice such things. I never want to lose that youthful feeling of wonder. Then, I’ll always find be able to do the unthinkable. Those things I’ve learned can’t be done. Instead, I’ll try those things again, in a freshly different way, excited to see what happens this time. It’s the logic of a child, to be sure, not an adult or already knows better. I think that life can be exactly like a storybook, filled with beautiful colors and lovely surprises at every turn. And as we move into a fresh new year I hope that your life is filled with all of the wonder and hope your own inner child brings. Even as the holidays pass, I’m holding onto that feeling that reminds me that the world is always merry and bright. It just depends on how you choose to view it. I, for one, always hope to be brave like a child as I move into the unknown of a brand new year and face all of those glorious and infinite possibilities.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in