JANUARY 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Colorful Things!

Join us in January as we kick off a brand new year celebrating colorful things! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJanuary2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

JANUARY ART CHALLENGE – Colorful Things!

New Years 2020 BalloonsWant to play along? In my part of the world, January is the start of winter and the days can be a bit dark and gray. Thankfully, with the help of a sketchbook, a bit of creativity, and lots of lovely color any day can be made bright and beautiful. So, this month is a celebration of colorful things from flamingos to macarons. And a wonderful chance to practice with color, try new mixes and have a totally delightful time in the process!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In January

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJanuary2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Drawing Sketching And Painting Prompts Doodlewash January 2020

