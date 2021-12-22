Happy New Year! We’re kicking off the year with a fresh list of things to draw and paint! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJanuary2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

JANUARY ART CHALLENGE – From A to Z!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! It’s a brand new year and the perfect time to commit to a daily practice of making art! This month, we have a fun list of prompts with lots of interesting things to create from A to Z, and back again as there are more days in the month than the alphabet. Join us as we start the year off right by making art beautiful art together!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In January

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJanuary2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)