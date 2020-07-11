My name is Jitka Zajíčková, I live and create in Prague, Czech Republic. I’ve been painting since my childhood and it was always something that made me happy. When choosing my profession I had to choose something more sensible than art, thanks to the time period I grew up in nothing was sure (1980s, big changes in Europe – end of Communism, etc). I never gave up painting though.
I started learning aquarelle myself in 2000, back then there were only two books about aquarelle available in Czech Republic, no tutorials online, nothing. I have found my way of painting that I’m now even teaching. For me, aquarelle is the prettiest painting technique. Aquarelle can be dreamy and gentle but also exact and describing. I really love the diversity you can achieve.
A big inspiration for me is nature. I paint flowers, birds and animals. I love free painting, loose aquarelle, but also exact botanical painting. I often switch aquarelle for drawing ink or gouache. I also like to combine the eastern technique of sumi-e with our European kind of aquarelle. I paint with coffee, it is really easy to do and it also smells great.
A big part in making aquarelle such pleasure takes the correct selection of art supplies. You don’t need many, but you need to choose carefully. I usually use products made locally. For example papers form Czech paper manufacturer (hand papermill) Velke Losiny, where they make paper by hand since 1596.
For years, I have been using their cotton and flax handmade paper. I make my own watercolors from pigments and gum arabic but I also like the Czech manufacturer UMTON (manufacturing since 1919) and some international manufacturers like Renesans, Sennelier, Schmincke or Roman Szmal Aquarius. I prefer watercolour with honey in their formulae.
I sometimes use natural pigments from plants and spices for painting. I like to experiment. For me, flowers are the ideal subject to paint with aquarelle. I have a dedicated sketchbook just for flowers. I also have my own personal illustrated herbarium. I find the simple flowers the most beautiful (meadow flowers, grass, lichen etc.)
I enjoy both aquarelle techniques – wet in wet and wet in dry. I combine them as I need. I paint with a sketch or without it. It is interesting to see how both approaches have different outcomes.
I’m really happy that I have a school of aquarelle in famous Czech magazine “Kreativ”. I love cooperation with different brands for which I create illustrations. I also do my own author’s work. I had the honor of being invited by our national TV channel to present aquarelle and some other techniques I do (painting with coffe and with natural pigments).
I would love for my website to become a kind of guidepost for people interested in aquarelle. I have a lot of interesting tutorials, guides and helpful information there. I’m also starting to review supplies that are available here in Czech Republic.
During the COVID quarantine, I have started my own YouTube channel where I uploaded some simple tutorials and ideas for creating with children. As a mother of two, I know how difficult it can be to find ideas for what to do.
Jitka Zajíčková
Website
Instagram
YouTube
Gallery of My Students’ Work on Instagram
Facebook
Your paintings are so beautiful and your story is inspiring! Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us!
Beautiful and inspiring art!! Thank you for sharing your story.