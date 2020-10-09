For our prompt of “Friend” today, I thought back to a couple of days ago when I saw a little rabbit and a squirrel outside my window. They seemed to be hanging out together as though they were fast friends, following each other around. It was fascinating to watch, and so I imagined that when I wasn’t looking they were much more active in their friendship and actually heading out on grand adventures together. So, I sketched the pair going for a lovely drive in a scooter with a sidecar. Why on earth I let the squirrel drive is anyone’s guess, as I can only imagine the ride would be a bit… well… squirrelly. Indeed, this is also a word used to describe a human who is restless or eccentric. Both of which, I’ve been described as before, so perhaps that’s why I placed the squirrel in the driver’s seat. Though this is a totally imagined scene, while I was creating it, I began to wonder if something like this just might be possible. Perhaps, I am a touch eccentric, or better yet, it’s just my inner child at work once again. He’s bound and determined to believe that any is possible.
While I’ve been sketching each day in my sketchbook, Philippe has been sketching on the iPad Pro he just got. I watched him sketch a fabulous cartoon cat, and was amazed as his skill. When I asked if he’d studied cartooning a lot, he just shrugged and said, “it’s just observation” as though that was all that needed to be said. I mused at this since I remember back to the time when I first started sketching stuff. I would get so frustrated that I couldn’t draw things as accurately as I would like. He would always shrug and tell me, “just draw what you see” and I would be totally irritated with such mundanely obvious advice. Yet, now after a few years, I’ve finally learned this was the only real sage advice I’ve ever needed. Though I had to amend the advice or order for it to make perfect sense. What he was really saying was, “just draw what you see!” A slight, but extremely important nuance. I was trying to replicate a thing instead of drawing what I personally saw. When I draw what I actually see, things get a lot more whimsical.
And indeed, things get a lot more fun. I’ve been having a lot of fun drawing what I actually see in my mind, or as close as I can render it. I use lots of references as my mind isn’t quite that crystal clear, but it’s been fun to finally see little bits of what’s actually going on in my mind appear on paper. Yep, as if you may have guessed by now, my mind is mostly filled with lots of fun and crazy adventures involving animals. I’ve done this since I was a small child. I remember inventing wild scenarios for whatever animal I just spotted. I think it’s because I like to imagine the best possibilities. With humans, it’s never certain, but with animals I know it’s all pure and lovely instinct. There’s much we can learn from animals. My own instinct is to chase things that touch my heart and make me happy. This means, in short, that what appears here will always vary wildly, yet I DO hope that when you visit, you have a joyful ride.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Benzimida Orange, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
This is the cutest thing ever! Yeah, I wondered how the squirrel (my eye twitched when I said squirrel – haha) would hit the gas, but he really only needs his hands. So cute! The bunny is pretty cute also. 💜 They have a Thelma and Louise thing going. haha So cute, Charlie. So sweet!
This is Fabulous, Charlie!!!! This could be the book..can you imagine the adventures these two could have on a motor bike adventure; the friends they would make along the way; the fun they would have? Love these two!!!!
I do always have a joyful ride after reading your rambles, Charlie! Your imagination is so like mine, I could swear I’ve seen some of your adventurous animals zipping around in the stories I’ve been imagining about my own!
Did you know that Isadora Duncan, the dancer, died because her long scarf got caught in the wheel of the car she was in and strangled her? Just so you’re not tempted to name your squirrel Isadora!
Charlie you so sound like a writer and artist, which of course you are. Your imagination is boundless! Phillippe is right, draw what YOU see. I replicate well, I found to my surprise, but what I want is not to replicate (unless I attempt a portrait) but to go the impressionist route. Jean Haines says not to use black or brown as those are dominant and boring so I gave those tubes of pigment away. Fortunately she also indicates we can use colours that really don’t reflect reality. Thank goodness because when I did replicate an ancient tree I filled it in with watercolour pencil crayons and somehow made the trunk purple. Now if I could get over my perfectionism ….
What a marvelous ride this would be Charlie! I suspect that we all could use a bit more fun in our lives now and then.
Bonjour, ces nouveaux dessins avec des animaux, allez-vous les proposer pour des livres d’enfants ? je n’ai jamais de réponse…mais peut-être que je suis mal abonnée – j’ai tellement de questions à vous poser – bonne continuation !
Great doodle, Charlie. For the first few years of my life my dad had a motorbike and sidecar. I can vaguely remember sitting on my mum’s lap when we went out.