For our prompt of “Friend” today, I thought back to a couple of days ago when I saw a little rabbit and a squirrel outside my window. They seemed to be hanging out together as though they were fast friends, following each other around. It was fascinating to watch, and so I imagined that when I wasn’t looking they were much more active in their friendship and actually heading out on grand adventures together. So, I sketched the pair going for a lovely drive in a scooter with a sidecar. Why on earth I let the squirrel drive is anyone’s guess, as I can only imagine the ride would be a bit… well… squirrelly. Indeed, this is also a word used to describe a human who is restless or eccentric. Both of which, I’ve been described as before, so perhaps that’s why I placed the squirrel in the driver’s seat. Though this is a totally imagined scene, while I was creating it, I began to wonder if something like this just might be possible. Perhaps, I am a touch eccentric, or better yet, it’s just my inner child at work once again. He’s bound and determined to believe that any is possible.



While I’ve been sketching each day in my sketchbook, Philippe has been sketching on the iPad Pro he just got. I watched him sketch a fabulous cartoon cat, and was amazed as his skill. When I asked if he’d studied cartooning a lot, he just shrugged and said, “it’s just observation” as though that was all that needed to be said. I mused at this since I remember back to the time when I first started sketching stuff. I would get so frustrated that I couldn’t draw things as accurately as I would like. He would always shrug and tell me, “just draw what you see” and I would be totally irritated with such mundanely obvious advice. Yet, now after a few years, I’ve finally learned this was the only real sage advice I’ve ever needed. Though I had to amend the advice or order for it to make perfect sense. What he was really saying was, “just draw what you see!” A slight, but extremely important nuance. I was trying to replicate a thing instead of drawing what I personally saw. When I draw what I actually see, things get a lot more whimsical.

And indeed, things get a lot more fun. I’ve been having a lot of fun drawing what I actually see in my mind, or as close as I can render it. I use lots of references as my mind isn’t quite that crystal clear, but it’s been fun to finally see little bits of what’s actually going on in my mind appear on paper. Yep, as if you may have guessed by now, my mind is mostly filled with lots of fun and crazy adventures involving animals. I’ve done this since I was a small child. I remember inventing wild scenarios for whatever animal I just spotted. I think it’s because I like to imagine the best possibilities. With humans, it’s never certain, but with animals I know it’s all pure and lovely instinct. There’s much we can learn from animals. My own instinct is to chase things that touch my heart and make me happy. This means, in short, that what appears here will always vary wildly, yet I DO hope that when you visit, you have a joyful ride.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in