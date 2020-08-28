For our prompt of “Tractor” today, I decided to sketch an old red tractor that I remembered from my grandparent’s farm. Then I imagined what it would be like if a pig decided to purloin it and take a little joyride with his friends. Though I would sometimes help out on the farm when I was a kid during the summer months, I never got to drive the tractor. My grandfather usually drove it, but occasionally my grandmother would as well. She would also drive her truck down gravel roads at an extraordinarily impressive speed. Anyone attempting to follow her was literally left in the dust. It wast truly impressive. And, I always thought it would have been fun to drive the tractor, so now I’m just living vicariously through a sketched pig. To my knowledge, this never actually happened on the farm, but it’s fun to consider. I’m not sure where this trio is heading, but I can only imagine it’s off to some great adventure!



This sketch also felt like a perfect way to roll into the weekend and, yes, another pizza night! This week sort of zoomed by really quickly and I can’t believe it’s already the end. I’m not complaining, of course, as I adore the weekend and the chance for a little break. I always have rather big plans in my head of things I’d like to DO on the weekend. There are projects I’ve been meaning to get back to and things I’d like to try. But, the reality is always quite different. I just sort of veg out and spend much of it without being truly productive at all. I’m never sure why this happens, but I think it’s just me telling myself that I actually need to take a little break sometimes. Let my overworked brain take a little rest. So, with no guilt whatsoever, I just do fun things all weekend long. I even snuck in laundry today so that’s off the table. Well, some of it is still on the table waiting to be folded, but I’ve told our dog Phineas he’s old enough now that he can start helping with such things.

Of course, he just looked at me like I was crazy. And perhaps, I am. For a brief moment I actually pictured him doing it. This is likely because I’ve been sketching animals doing things like people for awhile. It’s fun to DO! I love the many emotions that can be conveyed with animals and the visual stories are more universal and relatable. That said, if you’ve never been on a farm, then stop reading this immediately and go visit one! They’re amazing places, full of inspiration, even when just driving by one. Perhaps, I’ll take a drive to the country weekend. Our one and only car was on the fritz making any travel outside of a few city miles a bit uncertain. But, everything is fixed now. In truth, I’ll likely just find myself cuddled up next to the dog and reading a book or playing video games. That’s a level of comfort and enjoyment that’s hard to beat sometimes. And, in my head, I’ll dream of all of the places I might go, if I were to finally take that joyride.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in