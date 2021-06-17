For our prompt of “Pearls” today, I ended up with a little crab juggling. I often feel like I’m juggling a lot of projects at once, and each one seems equally precious and important. So, it’s often tough to prioritize. In the end, I just try to make a little progress on each one and try my best to not get distracted too much along the way. This is infinitely difficult as my inner child runs the show most of the time and any shiny new idea that appears in my mind can send me skipping down a lovely path of dreams. It was one of those crazy dreams that led to the founding of World Watercolor Month in July! I hope you’ll be joining me throughout the month as I’m going to be back with daily posts all month long. I’m rather excited to jump back in, and adore seeing all of the beautiful things that everyone creates. I’m just the biggest fan boy when it comes to art, and I’m always so thrilled to see what other artists create!



The weather these last few days has been incredibly warm, which makes me want to hide inside in the air conditioning. But last night, Philippe and I went out with friends to a happy hour at the local zoo. It was an after hours event for only adults, and it was super fun. My favorite bit was that it came with a free carousel ride, as I hadn’t ridden one in years. Admittedly, moving slowly up and down while traveling in a tight circle isn’t something adults might find fun anymore. But, when your inner child kicks in and you realize that you get to choose whatever animal you like, things get infinitely more engaging. This particular carousel had all sorts of animal options featuring different zoo animals. Philippe chose to ride an ostrich while our friends were on a tiger and a seal. I chose a red panda which was comically in proportion to the other animals and likely meant for a rather small child.

This didn’t phase me in the slightest as by that point Little Charlie had taken over my brain entirely and everything made perfect sense at the time. I looked perfectly ridiculous and I had a total blast! I never take life too seriously, except in moments like those when something silly suddenly becomes seriously awesome. Our dog Phineas, however, was not very pleased at being left home for the evening. Not that he would have enjoyed riding a carousel as he would have referred to all of the creatures as “monsters” and not wanted any part of it. He was just bummed about missing out on a few extra treats. I returned home super happy. Though I’ve been extremely busy lately, taking time to be with friends made the week so much better. And today, I felt much more productive as well. Sometimes in life, it’s impossible to say no to something precious and wonderful, and I think it’s just fine grab for every one of those moments that we can. There’s a certain magic that comes from juggling pearls.

