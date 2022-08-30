Jumping In Head First

For today’s prompt of “Courage,” I made a sketch of a little kitty enjoying a bit of skydiving. The actual thought of skydiving is something that I have to admit terrifies me since I’m not a particular fan of heights. So hurling toward earth at 120 miles per hour before being yanked and airlifted to the ground by a fabric umbrella is not an activity that you’ll find on my bucket list. Yet, the idea of leaping into the unknown head first is something that I can certainly appreciate conceptually. I tend to live my life in this fashion, always jumping in to tackle a new project idea well before I have any of the training or skills one would normally say are required to do so. I like to learn things as I go along and have found that the best way to learn is to have the courage to simply try doing whatever it is that I want to try next. Unlike a cat, there’s no guarantee that I’ll land on my feet, but I always feel better for at least having tried something new!



Back when I was in high school and later college, I was perfectly lost in possibility. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do when I got out of school, and so I spent much of that time simply saying “yes” to practically any opportunity that came my way. This is what lead to an endless list of experiences that made that time in my life rather exciting, but not particularly successful. It’s why I ended up becoming a Creative Director for my entire career. It’s a skill that I can apply to practically any type of job or industry and allowed me to continue to pursue jobs in very different fields. Combined with my core skill of having the courage to try something without building up years of practice, I managed to carve out my own path. The truth is, I find it very boring to do the same thing over and over again. So, when I practice something new, I always try to push and nudge my ideas in a direction that keeps things fresh and interesting.

Philippe has been extremely supportive of all of my wild new ideas. Mostly, he just sits back and accepts that whatever I’m currently doing today will indeed morph into something else at some point. Practice is doing the same thing over and over again, but creativity is learning how to push that practice in new directions so life always stays fascinating and compelling. And, it’s equally how to push past any fears and have the courage to do something in spite of them. Though, for me, this won’t include skydiving at any point, it will include a list of fabulous things that even I can’t predict for the future. I guess in many ways, settling on a final “this is who I am and what I do” description of myself feels a bit too much like growing up. I prefer to let that definition continue to change organically over time. I’m just a creative guy who wants to experience new things. I want to learn from my mistakes and be propelled forward by my successes, rather than be defined by them. When it comes to something I want to try creatively, the sky’s the limit, and you’ll always find me happily jumping in head first!

